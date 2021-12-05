Parney's Postcard from the baseball winter meetings in Orlando

Regardless of what happens between the MLB and MLBPA, the lockout will have no impact on the 2022 minor-league season.

We are all operating business as usual, which is great news for not only us as Minor League Baseball operators, but for the players, the MLB affiliates and, most of all, the millions of fans across the country. Hopefully, there will be an agreement soon so the National Pastime will all be business as usual from the lowest level to the highest.

But, we are HERE, and most of our travel party from Richmond, albeit small this year as everyone is still very COVID aware, got in with more to arrive Monday, including managing owner Lou DiBella.

Last night was the kickoff with another ”different,” the 2021 MiLB Major Fun Awards show, which traditionally has been a formal luncheon but this year was a two hour “ESPY” like awards show hosted by yours truly and my pants. We also had guest video welcomes from John Daly and Jerome Bettis, both making fun of me, which is obviously a pretty easy target.