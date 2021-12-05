Parney's Postcard from the baseball winter meetings in Orlando

Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell will check in from baseball's winter meetings all week for The Times-Dispatch.
Greetings from the 2021 baseball winter meetings in Orlando, Fla. I'm happier than my dad at a Golden Corral (he really loves it there) to be granted the opportunity to report to you, since it's been 730 days since all of Minor League Baseball last gathered.
Even still, these will be different because, well, isn’t most everything a little different since COVID hit in March 2020? The main difference in these Orlando sessions will be in who is here and who is not here.
Here, reporting Sunday, were the 120 minor-league teams operating under the new MLB guidelines, as each MLB team now has four official affiliates, different from before.
Not here are the teams and owners of the 40 teams that were not a part of the 120 teams that received MLB licenses. Not here are job seekers, as COVID has forced the annual job fair to the virtual island we have all inhabited way too much. Gone also for the time being is the major trade show, where people can peruse literally hundreds of booths for merchandise, promotional ideas and other equipment for their organizations.
And as you all know, also not here are the MLB clubs themselves, and the managers, scouts and baseball development professionals that come and make free agent signings and other deals.
Regardless of what happens between the MLB and MLBPA, the lockout will have no impact on the 2022 minor-league season.
We are all operating business as usual, which is great news for not only us as Minor League Baseball operators, but for the players, the MLB affiliates and, most of all, the millions of fans across the country. Hopefully, there will be an agreement soon so the National Pastime will all be business as usual from the lowest level to the highest.
But, we are HERE, and most of our travel party from Richmond, albeit small this year as everyone is still very COVID aware, got in with more to arrive Monday, including managing owner Lou DiBella.
Last night was the kickoff with another ”different,” the 2021 MiLB Major Fun Awards show, which traditionally has been a formal luncheon but this year was a two hour “ESPY” like awards show hosted by yours truly and my pants. We also had guest video welcomes from John Daly and Jerome Bettis, both making fun of me, which is obviously a pretty easy target.
So, different as it may be, we are here, and the minor league world is back together in person, and THAT not only feels great, it feels right. So for the next four days I will be trying to paint the sunny, palm tree, Mickey Mouse picture of what is happening in Orlando and bring you the joy we all feel being back together again, FINALLY, even if in different ways.