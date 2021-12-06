Parney's Postcard from the baseball winter meetings in Orlando

Well, Monday started early, and after a Sunday flight at 5:25 a.m. from my favorite airport in the world, Richmond International Airport, where everyone is always so helpful and nice, that made it really a long day. So, mix that in with being the on-stage host of the MiLB Major Fun Awards Show on Sunday night, then seeing 500 of my closest minor league baseball friends, caused for an early-morning/late-night scenario. Oh, and Shula’s for dinner. Making Monday a fistfight.

Real quick back to Sunday night, hosting the Major Fun Awards show was exhilarating. The MLB/MiLB staff did an amazing job, set the stage up as a bar, and I operated as the emcee from the bar. The attendees were standing at high top tables, couches and other informal spaces, creating a festive, celebratory environment with lots of beer, wine and food. Yeah, I may have refreshed in between handing out awards. The show was kicked off by energetic videos welcoming everyone to the winter meetings from our pals John Daly and Jerome Bettis. People loved that, and it helped set the tone as did the awesome DJ Sarah.