Parney's Postcard from the baseball winter meetings in Orlando

Well, Monday started early, and after a Sunday flight at 5:25 a.m. from my favorite airport in the world, Richmond International Airport, where everyone is always so helpful and nice, that made it really a long day. So, mix that in with being the on-stage host of the MiLB Major Fun Awards Show on Sunday night, then seeing 500 of my closest minor league baseball friends, caused for an early-morning/late-night scenario. Oh, and Shula’s for dinner. Making Monday a fistfight.
Real quick back to Sunday night, hosting the Major Fun Awards show was exhilarating. The MLB/MiLB staff did an amazing job, set the stage up as a bar, and I operated as the emcee from the bar. The attendees were standing at high top tables, couches and other informal spaces, creating a festive, celebratory environment with lots of beer, wine and food. Yeah, I may have refreshed in between handing out awards. The show was kicked off by energetic videos welcoming everyone to the winter meetings from our pals John Daly and Jerome Bettis. People loved that, and it helped set the tone as did the awesome DJ Sarah.
So, as life would have it, opening session was at 8:30. Lots of bleary-eyed MiLB execs walked into the room for an excellent opening session led by Peter Woodfork, who oversees the new model for MLB operating the Player Development system. Woodfork did a great job of reviewing 2021, including some of the stats relative to a difficult season where 7,170 games were played, 62 games were lost due to COVID-related issues, some of which the Squirrels were involved in on the road. Fortunately, we did not have any issues in Richmond other than normal rain issues.
Woodfork also spent a great deal of time discussing player health and wellness, a huge focus for MLB and all of us, as well as other plans for modernized facilities, scheduling and travel, among other things, in a well done presentation that was informative, enthusiastic and encouraging.
After the opening session, we had more big meetings with the overall minor league baseball activation strategy, another detailed, encouraging presentation. Kurt Hunzeker went through what seemed like a thousand slides to focus on increasing attendance across the country. There are many new, exciting initiatives, and I am excited that Richmond will be very much a part of those plans. More to report on that later. The analytics displayed through our new relationship with MLB gives us many resources as we move into 2022, again, encouraging.
Hunzeker also released a five-year business strategy plan for all minor league clubs, generally speaking, and made a special note that 20 new ballparks have been opened since 2013 (here’s for 21 being in RVA).
There are so many other informative plans released today that will be pertinent in Richmond such as a new youth uniform program and a PLAY BALL weekend June 10-12, to name a couple. But, I can’t remember a single day in my 32-year career where there were so many plans unveiled, overwhelming but, again exciting. Pass the aspirin, though.
More meetings on scheduling, one of the bigger changes since MLB came on board, lasted a large part of the afternoon. Very good interaction that should help us moving forward in getting schedules for future years internally and within the league. But a lot of factors will play into that and more meetings on that tomorrow. Finally, a few hours into the evening spent on — the elephant in the room, at last in Richmond — facility standards and ways we can meet the criteria set forth for all 120 minor league clubs. Doesn’t sound like much to you, but trust me, a very heavy topic, and important one for sure, to the Squirrels.
Not as “sexy” without the MLB people around and bumping into our old friends such as ESPN’s Karl Ravech or Bruce Bochy and other famous baseball people. But, Monday was an incredibly productive day, enlightening on a bunch of fronts and helpful to not only 2022, but beyond. And, Flying Squirrels managing owner Lou DiBella rolled into town, which adds to the excitement.
Along with DiBella, the Squirrels’ contingent is full on in the forms of Ben Terry, Caroline Phipps and Garrett Erwin. All were busy in their own sessions all day.
But, the world famous Dolphin pool bar was found and descended upon by our group last night. So business is optimum, and we are also finding time to HAVE FUNN and GO NUTS.