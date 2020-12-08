Parney's Postcard: The winter meetings that never were

Todd "Parney" Parnell is the vice president of the Richmond Flying Squirrels
Greetings from the Dallas Omni Hotel, the home of the 2020 Baseball Winter Meetings. As in the past, I will be giving you updates from the various activities as executives, vendors, on field personnel meet in Texas, where the holiday spirit is big, like everything here.
That’s what should be happening. Now.
But 2020 happened.
Instead, it is snowing in Richmond, and while beautiful as I look out the window of Parney’s Pub in the Diamond, it is just like everything else in 2020, not normal.
There will be no opening ceremonies, no awards banquet, no trade show, no Budweiser Gala, no annual Squirrels dinner, no Parnell family antics to report to you, no Bruce Bochy hang outs. Nada. Zero. Thanks for coming into 2020, please do not collect $200 but go straight to jail. Because that is want 2020 has been.
Instead, for the first time in my personal 32-year career, and this can be told countless times today, across the country, instead of racing through the hotel lobby from one meeting and event to the next, we work diligently beside our teammates planning for an uncertain future.
When will we hear from Major League Baseball, on the restructured minor leagues? Excuse me, it’s December now, when will there be a schedule?
But that’s just it folks, while the whole world, yes, indeed the entire planet Earth, deals with the pandemic COVID-19, we have also dealt with the most radical fundamental change to minor league baseball as we know it.
And, we still don’t know exactly what that means, or I would tell you right here in the space of this newspaper. So we wait.
But we work. Anthony Oppermann works on several varieties of a promotional schedule. Caroline Phipps continues to do the masterful job of utilizing social media to keep us connected, and keep our fans informed of what we know, as little or as much as that happens to be. Ben Rothrock monitors the organization under his very keen, watchful eye, like a papa bear looking sternly after his cubs.
Oh, there is Hannah DeFrank, who played such a hand in the myriad of safe, social distanced events at the Diamond this summer. Different for sure they were, but families still made memories, even if it were not cheering for Jacob Heyward at the plate but instead laughing at Donkey in the movie ”Shrek”.
The list of people working hard behind the scenes to get ready, and again we don’t know ready for what, goes beyond the above, and for that to all of them, named and unnamed above, thank you. Really, thank you.
Somebody asked me over the weekend, another longtime minor league executive, why are you still doing it? The answer is simple, “people”.
People in the office. People on the field. People in the stands. People in the community. People.
The pandemic has stopped a lot of things. It has not stopped, nor will it stop, the love affair between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the community. Neither will the “new” minor league baseball.
And we thank you for that, and love you for that. That is maybe one of the only things that is certain right now. We will always be your team no matter what, and we love you.