Parney's Postcard: The winter meetings that never were

But that’s just it folks, while the whole world, yes, indeed the entire planet Earth, deals with the pandemic COVID-19, we have also dealt with the most radical fundamental change to minor league baseball as we know it.

And, we still don’t know exactly what that means, or I would tell you right here in the space of this newspaper. So we wait.

But we work. Anthony Oppermann works on several varieties of a promotional schedule. Caroline Phipps continues to do the masterful job of utilizing social media to keep us connected, and keep our fans informed of what we know, as little or as much as that happens to be. Ben Rothrock monitors the organization under his very keen, watchful eye, like a papa bear looking sternly after his cubs.

Oh, there is Hannah DeFrank, who played such a hand in the myriad of safe, social distanced events at the Diamond this summer. Different for sure they were, but families still made memories, even if it were not cheering for Jacob Heyward at the plate but instead laughing at Donkey in the movie ”Shrek”.

The list of people working hard behind the scenes to get ready, and again we don’t know ready for what, goes beyond the above, and for that to all of them, named and unnamed above, thank you. Really, thank you.