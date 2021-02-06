Paul Woody remembers RTD sports writer John Packett, who died this week

“He was soft-spoken and gentle and just a nice person,” said Darrell Wood, public relations and marketing director at Colonial Downs who now has the same titles with the Virginia Equine Alliance. “And I found his sense of humor to be wild. He was always laughing, except when he was working.

“He was there to do a job. Horse racing was new to him, and I always told him, ‘Call as often as you want to make the story accurate.’ John was thorough, and there were a lot of phone calls back and forth.

“I never heard him complain. I think he saw it [covering horse racing] as something new, something different. I could tell when someone didn’t want to be there, and I never, ever got that impression from John.”

JP covered so many beats, games and events for the RTD that instead of listing all he did, it’s simpler to list what he didn’t do . . . and nothing comes to mind.

He was equally comfortable and happy to be in the hushed atmosphere of a tennis tournament, whether it was the U.S. Open in New York, at a local country club or the public courts at Byrd Park as he was in the sometimes (often) raucous atmosphere of a minor league hockey game.