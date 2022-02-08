Paul Woody's Super Bowl Postcards: A dream assignment

I hate starting. It means you have to finish and the finished product never is going to be as good as you hoped or imagined.

On this night, though, to my surprise and delight, the first sentence was perfect. From there, the words flowed. Powerful words that painted a portrait of players caught in the pathos of defeat and the exhilaration of victory.

Keep going, I thought. Keep pushing. Don’t go for a bottle of water when you need to consider which great quote or brilliant transition to use, transitions that burst into my, seemingly from some vast unknown.

Just then, the proctor walked by.

“Ten minutes,” he shouted. “And remember, your story length is 750 words.”

Wait. How did he know the word count I’d been given before I’d left Richmond? Was this some plot hatched between NFL reps and newspaper editors and publishers, the former who wanted the stadium vacated as quickly as possible and the latter who wanted the columns and stories filed, edited and slapped, or flowed, as we say in these high-tech times, onto the page ten minutes ago?

I took a quick glance at the word count of my masterpiece – 3,000 and counting.