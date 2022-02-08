Paul Woody's Super Bowl Postcards: A dream assignment

Covering the Super Bowl can be a dream assignment.
For an hour a day, Monday through Thursday, players and coaches from both teams are required to meet with the media.
The players might not answer your questions, you might not be able to get close enough to even ask your question or a player might be handed a phone to spend a few minutes on a radio show in Albuquerque just as you’re starting, finally, to ask a question.
Most players are professional and courteous. They understand they have to be present and accounted for or face a stiff fine from the NFL. So, ask away, pal, and we’ll see what happens next.
In Minnesota, the buzz of a chain saw could be heard outside the media workroom as an ice sculpture was created. In San Diego, there was a day when fish tacos were served.
What makes a Super Bowl less than a dream assignment is deadlines.
The game always ends late. The deadlines always are too early. The NFL refused to consider my constant plea to move kickoff from 6:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Spoil sports. Every league and network wants that prime time ad revenue.
Yeah, yeah, yeah, cry me a river. I know, I know. But as Donald Sutherland said in the movie National Lampoon’s Animal House, when his English students were ignoring him, “I’m not kidding. This is my job.”
When the Super Bowl game ends, writers have no choice but to charge into the media interview room and join the fray in pursuit of the perfect quote, the quote that will tie a column together. Make it complete. Dazzle the readers and impress editors, as long as the column was delivered on time.
A week or so ago, I was thinking about this one Super Bowl.
As deadlines approached, it seemed that every player and coach interviewed, was perfect. Humble in victory. Gracious in defeat. The losers were full of insight. The winners were full of empathy.
I remember thinking I had enough for several columns. I headed for the workroom to make the magic happen.
But this was a different post-game setup. Instead of working in a large tent filled with row after row of long tables, each writer had been assigned a seat in a high school classroom. A proctor also had been assigned to each classroom to maintain order and remind everyone of impending deadlines.
Unusual? Yes. Unexpected? Absolutely. But this was no time to shiver at memories of yet another poor grade on an algebra or geometry test from ages past.
As usual, I delayed starting, pretending to study my notes, listen to my tape recorder and nod as I read quote sheet after quote sheet, delivered by an armada NFL PR operatives, highlighting what I thought I might use.
I hate starting. It means you have to finish and the finished product never is going to be as good as you hoped or imagined.
On this night, though, to my surprise and delight, the first sentence was perfect. From there, the words flowed. Powerful words that painted a portrait of players caught in the pathos of defeat and the exhilaration of victory.
Keep going, I thought. Keep pushing. Don’t go for a bottle of water when you need to consider which great quote or brilliant transition to use, transitions that burst into my, seemingly from some vast unknown.
Just then, the proctor walked by.
“Ten minutes,” he shouted. “And remember, your story length is 750 words.”
Wait. How did he know the word count I’d been given before I’d left Richmond? Was this some plot hatched between NFL reps and newspaper editors and publishers, the former who wanted the stadium vacated as quickly as possible and the latter who wanted the columns and stories filed, edited and slapped, or flowed, as we say in these high-tech times, onto the page ten minutes ago?
I took a quick glance at the word count of my masterpiece – 3,000 and counting.
I’d written a bit long. You can squeeze in an extra 50 words most of the time. Editors and page designers build that in almost automatically. But 2,250? There’s no amount of squeezing to that can be done to get an extra 2,250 into print.
And, I had only 10 minutes before deadline.
To be honest, I wasn’t interested in eliminating one word from this literary triumph. Did anyone tell Picasso to change that dash of paint to a doodle of paint? Did anyone tell Van Gogh he had too many stars on the Starry Night canvas? Did anyone tell Geoffrey Chaucer the Canterbury Tales were entertaining, but maybe would be more widely read in the future if he used words people could decipher?
Probably not, even though that would have been justified.
I hit “Send.” And it hit me. I’d just filed 3,000 words when I knew space had been allocated for 750.
I considered my options. I could laugh and say, “Haven’t you heard about the crusty old sports columnist who was told to file three paragraphs on a game? And he sent in three pages with the note “Here are your three paragraphs?”
Or as security was escorting me from the newsroom, I could salvage some dignity by acting as if I was leading the parade.
There was one last option. Without realizing it, I took it.
I woke up.
There were a few moments of terror while I gathered some thoughts, depleting my rapidly dwindling supply.
I’m retired, I thought. I have no deadlines to meet or column length restrictions to distract me.
That was just a dream. Or a nightmare.
Potato, potahto.
I felt great relief as I thought, you can retire, but there are some jobs that never let go of you.
Editor’s note: Woody, a former sports columnist and staff writer for The Times-Dispatch, edited this piece from 1,300 words to under 960. You see, he can tighten his writing when he really tries.