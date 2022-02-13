Paul Woody's Super Bowl Postcards: A medley of memories

Sometimes, it’s the little things you remember.

For drama, entertainment and sometimes simply evoking empathy in those around him, there were few players ever to play in a Super Bowl who could provide more of each than Washington’s Dexter Manley.

A defensive end, Manley was as famous for his antics as he was for his multiple sack seasons.

At Super Bowl XXII, Manley grew bored with answering similar questions over and over. On Thursday of that week, media members seeking to talk with Manley found a note in his chair instead of a defensive end.

Among the several things Manley listed was that questions had to be submitted in writing. He would consider them overnight and answer on Friday.

Clever promise by Manley. Interviews ended Thursday. There would be no access to players on Friday.

Manley’s tactics don’t fly with the NFL or Washington coach Joe Gibbs. Manley returned to his chair.

Many of the same questions came again. Manley soon lost patience. From across the room where I’m talking with another player, I hear someone shouting, “In writing! IN WRITING.”

The voice was familiar.

***

The average high temperature in Atlanta in January usually is balmy and in the mid-50s. In January of 2000 during Super Bowl week, there was a brief cold snap.

How cold was it? One morning Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher strode briskly into his interview session in a tent outside the team hotel. Nothing unusual about that, except he was wearing a long overcoat. Oh, and the writers were gathered around large metal barrels, warming their hands over fires.

Well, Fisher was in an overcoat; the part about the barrels is a slight exaggeration. But the image gives you an idea how it felt that morning, does it not?

***

Super Bowl XVIII, late in the week, and I’m trying to wrap up a couple of interviews on my list.

I scan the room, and there’s Mickey Marvin, right guard for the Los Angeles Raiders. Had a question for him, and it’s a good time to ask.

I go to Marvin’s table, where one other writer is sitting. I join them.

Before either of us can ask a question, Marvin asks my name. I tell him. Marvin says, “Hello, Paul. I’m Mickey Marvin.”

He’s got a smile as wide as the Raiders offensive line.

He introduces me to the other writer.

We talk. I ask what I need to, and then try to think of more questions, because this is a pleasant, happy man, and I don’t want to leave his table.

Marvin, a man of strong religious faith from Hendersonville, N.C., played 11 seasons for the Raiders.

He died in Hendersonville in 2017 at the age of 61. The cause of death was ALS, which has been linked to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which has been linked to head injuries from football.

In Marvin’s obituary, a friend said that while Marvin was a very good football player, he was an even better person.

That’s easy to believe.