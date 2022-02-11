Paul Woody's Super Bowl Postcards: An icy walk down memory lane

In January of 1992, the average daily temperature in Minneapolis was 17.8 degrees, Fahrenheit, not Celsius.

The lowest temperature that month was minus -7. Fahrenheit, not Celsius.

San Diego it was not.

I was in Minneapolis for Super Bowl XXVI between Washington and Buffalo.

It’s important, I think, to experience a city as its residents experience it, to challenge the elements, to get out and live!

Or something like that.

Getting outdoors to exercise seems a healthy thing to do when you travel, unless your assignment takes you to Antarctica.

In that case, I’d recommend staying indoors, having a cup of hot chocolate and catching up on the news via an online subscription to The Times-Dispatch (When news breaks, we fix it!* *That was the motto of The Daily Show when Craig Kilborn was the host. We now return you to the rest of the story, with apologies to Paul Harvey.).

I often follow my own advice, often to my detriment, but going for runs in Minneapolis seemed not only healthy, but an adventurous endeavor, usually getting a late afternoon start.

Minneapolis, despite the temperature, is a good place to run.

One of the best routes starts downtown and three miles later, you’re at the foot of a tony neighborhood where the houses would fit in nicely on Monument Avenue - Lake of the Isles Park.

Remember the opening scenes in the Mary Tyler Moore Show where she was striding purposefully around a lake? What is Lake of the Isles Park?

I’ll take TV Trivia for $1,000, Mayim.

It’s 2.63 miles around the lake, and I was on a run one evening when nightfall arrived. I started to get hungry, had more work to do and began thinking about how long it was going to take to return to the hotel if I retraced my steps.

Too long.

Fortunately, a resident of that tony neighborhood was out for his evening constitutional, and our paths crossed. I asked if he knew a shortcut to downtown.

Sure, he said, just cut across the lake, and you’ll be there in no time.

I thanked him. He went on his way. I continued on mine. I looked across the lake and wondered how gullible this guy thought I was.

Cut across the lake? Even if the ice didn’t crack – kind of a silly thought when the temperature for the previous two months had averaged 18 degrees -- I figured I’d slip, slide and ultimately fall no less than half-a-dozen times.

Cut across the lake?

People from Richmond, even people from Richmond who grew up in the mountainous region of Roanoke, Va., do not entertain suggestions to “cut across the lake.”

I sighed, watched my breath fade into the night and thought, “I’m not going to make the full circle around the lake tonight. Again."

I turned and retraced my steps.

I looked across the ice one more time.

Cut across the lake? Even Ted Baxter wouldn’t fall for that one.