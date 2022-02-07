Paul Woody's Super Bowl Postcards: Lyle Alzado saves the day at Super Bowl 18

Alzado was present. He was willing to help.

He signed autographs for about 30 minutes. He allowed all the media present, a crowd of one, to stand next to the line of fans and ask questions as he signed anything anyone had that would hold ink.

One little boy, eight or nine years old, maybe, asked Alzado a question.

“Can I hit you?”

Alzado’s cooperation and good nature went only so far.

“No, you can’t hit me!” he said.

When he was done, I asked Alzado why he’d come on such short notice. It wasn’t something he had to do or anyone reasonably would have expected him to do.

“They were looking for some help,” Alzado said. “They asked me. I wasn’t doing anything, so I said sure.”

Alzado was a fierce, fierce player. Off the field, he seemed to operate without pretense or arrogance. It was easy to imagine his response when asked, pleadingly probably, for a favor.

Alzado: “You need something? Where? Interesting. Sure, let’s go.”