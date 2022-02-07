Paul Woody's Super Bowl Postcards: Lyle Alzado saves the day at Super Bowl 18

Each morning during the week of Super Bowl 18, the buses taking writers to the interview sessions passed a sign that piqued a good deal of curiosity.
There, in a sketchy neighborhood below the raised interstate highway, was a fast-food restaurant with a marquee advertising an unimaginable promise. On Thursday night, everyone was invited to come to greet and meet a number of the Los Angeles Raiders’ star players.
I don’t remember all the names. Marcus Allen was one, I think, along with four or five others.
Well known players coming to a small fast-food spot – a chicken place, I think – three nights before the Raiders were to play Washington in the Super Bowl? This demanded further investigation.
I reserved one of the cars the NFL made available for short-term use to staff and media members. And even though I am seriously directionally challenged, I somehow got to that fast food place.
The question of how that little place in that sketchy neighborhood was going to get all those Raider players to stop by on Thursday night of Super Bowl week quickly was answered.
It wasn’t going to happen.
There were plenty of people there and many had been there for a while. For a while, they had been jammed uncomfortably into that small building. They had come filled with hope and now hope was being replaced with anger.
Someone in authority in the fast-food place ordered that free food be dispensed.
When that ended, the people were shooed from the establishment and the door was locked.
When I arrived, people were milling about the parking lot. One mother said, “It’s one thing to do this to adults. They’ll get over it. But they shouldn’t disappoint these kids.”
But why did the adults think the players were coming?
Oh, someone said, Ricky Bell, a running back who played five seasons for the Tampa Bay Bucs, owned a string of these places and knew all these players.
That was plausible, but still not realistic.
Soon, though, there was a rustling among those still waiting in the parking lot. Word quickly spread that an actual Raiders’ player had arrived.
See it before you believe it, I thought.
The restaurant doors opened, and if I hadn’t seen it, I wouldn’t have believed it.
Lyle Alzado, a defensive end for the Raiders, was behind the counter, set to sign autographs.
Someone had gotten in touch with the Raiders’ public relations or front office staff and explained the situation. Either out of the goodness of their hearts or realizing a public relations disaster was on the horizon, a desperate search was conducted for a player still on the hotel’s premises.
Alzado was present. He was willing to help.
He signed autographs for about 30 minutes. He allowed all the media present, a crowd of one, to stand next to the line of fans and ask questions as he signed anything anyone had that would hold ink.
One little boy, eight or nine years old, maybe, asked Alzado a question.
“Can I hit you?”
Alzado’s cooperation and good nature went only so far.
“No, you can’t hit me!” he said.
When he was done, I asked Alzado why he’d come on such short notice. It wasn’t something he had to do or anyone reasonably would have expected him to do.
“They were looking for some help,” Alzado said. “They asked me. I wasn’t doing anything, so I said sure.”
Alzado was a fierce, fierce player. Off the field, he seemed to operate without pretense or arrogance. It was easy to imagine his response when asked, pleadingly probably, for a favor.
Alzado: “You need something? Where? Interesting. Sure, let’s go.”
After opting out of being slugged by a child, Alzado looked around the dining area. Everyone seemed happy and satisfied. Some had gotten the autograph of a for-real NFL player. Some had gotten a free sandwich. Some had gotten both.