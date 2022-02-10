Paul Woody's Super Bowl Postcards: The last hurrah of Ottis Anderson

From 1990 through the 1994 regular seasons, the Buffalo Bills were the dominant team in the AFC. They ran a no-huddle offense, orchestrated by quarterback Jim Kelly, who threw short and long to a talented corps of receivers and running backs.

The Bills went to four straight Super Bowls, and it would seem the odds of winning at least one were in their favor.

The Bills went 0-4.

They began their string of Super Bowl appearances in game XXV against the New York Giants in Tampa.

The Bills were dazzling on offense and powerful on defense. The Giants were without their starting quarterback, Phil Simms, who had suffered a foot injury in the 14th game of the season, a 17-14 loss to the Bills.

Jeff Hostetler became the Giants’ starter, went 2-0 in the regular season and led New York to the Super Bowl.

The Bills were favored by 6½ points, had that win in the regular season, and few thought the game even would be that close.

Giants coach Bill Parcells and his staff adopted a simple formula: The Bills’ offense couldn’t score if it wasn’t on the field.

Enter Ottis “OJ” Anderson. Anderson, 6-feet-2, 220 pounds was 34 when Super Bowl XXV began. He also had a little wear and tear on his wheels, with 2,499 carries in 159 games.

He started 11 games in the 1990 regular season and generally was thought to be on the downside of a successful career for a first-round draft choice in 1979.

His performance against the Bills was better than the Giants could have hoped.

Anderson gained 102 yards on 21 carries, an average of 4.8 yards per carry, which is exemplary. One carry, though, gained 24 yards. On the 20 other carries, Anderson gained 78 yards, an average of 3.9 yards. Still, the Giants wanted to control the clock, and Anderson helped them do so.

New York held the ball for 40:33 of the 60 minutes of game time and won 20-19. Anderson was selected as the game’s MVP.

In the Monday press conference for the winning coach, Parcells got the question any coach would have in the same situation. Did he expect to have Anderson on the roster in 1991?

Parcells set his jaw, narrowed his eyes and his words came out in an almost clipped tone. It was also one of the best answers a coach can give under the circumstances.

“I tell the players, ‘You show me what you can do, because I’m going to go by what I see.’” Parcells said.

Parcells’ tone made it clear that if he didn’t like what he saw, and since Anderson would be 34 when training camp began, there was a strong chance he wouldn’t, he wouldn’t hesitate to move on from the Super Bowl MVP.

Turns out he didn’t have to make a decision.

He retired in the spring of 1991 for health reasons. Ray Handley took over and apparently liked what he saw in the Super Bowl MVP. Anderson was with the Giants two more seasons before retiring. His playing time and numbers decreased each of those seasons.