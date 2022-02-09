Paul Woody's Super Bowl Postcards: The prediction I couldn't miss

There were only two times in my decades-long career when I was certain of the outcome of games.

The first was Super Bowl XXXVII between Tampa Bay and the Oakland Raiders in San Diego.

It’s difficult to imagine a city where the stress level should be lower than San Diego. Perfect temperatures. Low humidity. Sunshine in abundance. An ocean, pretty sure it’s the Pacific, nearby and in some cases, just out the door and down the beach.

And yet, the Raiders players and coaches seemed stressed.

It was difficult to understand why.

They were staying in the upscale La Jolla section of San Diego. Their hotel was next to the beautiful and lush Torrey Pines Golf Course, site of two U.S Opens and the PGA’s San Diego Open for more than half a century.

Seems like you’d feel relaxed just looking at such a bucolic setting from your hotel window.

Yet the Raiders were cranky all week. This was perplexing, considering most of the players could have afforded a house in La Jolla (average price in 2021, $1.9 million) if they so desired.

And there were times when the Raiders were downright rude.

One morning, I was walking to the interview tent set up outside their hotel. I was behind Sebastian Janikowski, the Raiders 6-foot-1, 260-pound placekicker.

Yeah, a 6-1, 260-pound placekicker.

I was surprised to be behind Janikowski. My bus had been late getting to the Raiders’ hotel, and I was rushing to get to the interviews.

Janikowski was not.

He was strolling along, talking on his phone, seemingly without a care in the world. Just as you should feel in San Diego.

A young PR guy approached and very calmly told Janikowski the interviews had begun, and he should be in the tent.

Janikowski practically spat out a profane reply that really wasn’t necessary. The kid was just doing his job.

Inside the tent, I sat down next to Fred Biletnikoff, the Raiders receivers coach, and just as I was about to ask a question, Bilietnikoff looked at his watch, said “Gotta go to practice.”, stood and walked away, as did a number of Raiders players and coaches.

Not Biletnikoff’s fault. He’d been given a schedule by the Raiders, who weren’t fans of the media or the NFL, and was following.

But there still were about 30 minutes left in the required media session.

The NFL fined the team $50,000.

That did not make the Raiders any happier.

The Bucs, by contrast, were relaxed and happy all week. During media sessions, players and coaches often would lean back in their chairs as they calmly answered questions.

If you sat at the table with defensive end Simeon Rice, you were entertained. He always was in a good mood. He laughed and joked. He predicted a Bucs’ victory in such a pleasant and low-key way that no one called him a prima donna for doing so.

The Bucs took care of business during practice and didn’t give anyone the business during their press obligations.

I was certain Tampa would win.

Final score, 48-21, Bucs.

Man, I could have made enough off that game to afford a house in La Jolla. But I’m all about the work, not getting rich quick.