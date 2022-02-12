Paul Woody's Super Bowl Postcards: What Doug Williams was really asked

Benjamin “Butch” John was, by all accounts, an outstanding sports writer, sports columnist and feature writer for the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Miss. He wrote with distinction about the New Orleans Saints, the SEC and a variety of other topics.

He arrived at Super Bowl XXII a simple objective: produce columns that were clear, insightful and maybe just a bit different and better than what others were writing.

He didn’t arrive in San Diego for the Washington-Denver Broncos game with the idea of becoming famous, or perhaps more accurately, infamous.

Perhaps you’ve heard the question John is alleged to have asked Doug Williams, Washington’s quarterback and the first Black quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

“Doug, how long have you been a Black quarterback?”

It is always at the top of lists of worst questions asked of an athlete.

It makes for a good story. And maybe that’s why two basic rules of journalism were forgotten during that Super Bowl. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And, as Mark Twain said, “A lie goes around the world twice before the truth gets out of bed.”

What John is reported to have asked is not what he actually asked Williams. And there were plenty of reporters present who could have asked and John would have clarified what he said.

It took years to sort out what John asked Williams. Chances are people still don’t understand or believe John’s exact words. According to him and others who were nearby, John said, “Doug, obviously, you’ve been a Black quarterback your whole life. When did race begin to matter to people?”

That was what everyone was trying to get at. Instead, media members spent most of the week talking around the question, perhaps hoping that in the course of answering another question, Williams would stumble into an answer on this one.

Williams didn’t hear the entire question from John, and what he did hear, he didn’t hear clearly.

His response, “What? How long have I been a Black quarterback?” created laughter and confusion.

Williams’ response to the actual question would have been enlightening. And I’m certain he would have answered. During his career as a player, college coach and front office member for Washington, Williams fielded thousands of questions, literally, and many concerned race.

I only heard him to decline to answer a question once in almost 30 years. That concerned Colin Kaepernick, the Black quarterback who couldn’t get an NFL job after kneeling during the national anthem.

But no one in the NFL was answering questions about Kaepernick.

I wasn’t around Williams that day in 1988, but I remember hearing a burst of laughter from his part of the room.

Before his death in 2014, John addressed the issue a number of times. He answered the phone calls that inevitably came from other writers each year as the Super Bowl hype was beginning. He wrote about what really happened.

Bob Kravitz, at the time sports columnist for the Rocky Mountain News, was standing next to John that day. He heard the entire question, and has written that it, “. . . was a perfectly reasonable question on a day when Williams was fielding hundreds of ‘Black quarterback’ questions.”

John deserves better. In 26 years in newspapers, he won more than 100 state, regional and national awards. He won for sports feature writing and news writing. He clearly knew how to do his job.