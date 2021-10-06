Persistence landed Katherine Legge a seat in major sports car racing series headed to Virginia this weekend

But financing in the COVID era meant the team had to downsize to a one-car approach.

The team found itself in the news late in September because of its affiliation with another team, Earl Bamber Motorsport, whose employee, Will Bamber, was arrested on charges of domestic battery that were later dropped. Hardpoint said it has severed all ties with the Bamber group and the team's racing efforts are unaffected.

This season was also a return for Legge following a crash that broke her left leg and right wrist and took her out of commission for six months.

The crash came during testing for the European Le Mans Series, where Legge was meant to be part of an all-female team for Richard Mille Racing.

“I was very frustrated,” Legge said. “[Recovery] took a lot longer than I hoped it would be, but I’m back now and fighting fit.

“In a way, it happened in a good time because COVID meant I didn’t miss too much, but I did miss Le Mans, which was a dream of mine and it was absolutely heartbreaking not to be able to do it, but maybe I’ll get that opportunity in the future.”