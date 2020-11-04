Philip Gibrall enjoys a challenge; at 71, he's set to run his record 43rd consecutive Richmond Marathon

“[That was about] five or six weeks before the race was going to be held, and we thought, ‘Hey, we can do that,’” he said. “So me and couple of other guys decided to go ahead and do it.

“We trained for three or four weeks. We didn’t know. I was running in tennis shoes. We did it, and we were so embarrassed about by how poorly we did that we decided to do it again the next year. Then all of a sudden we liked it.”

He read about the Comrades Marathon in a running magazine and was intrigued when a writer said it was the hardest race in the world. The race’s website bills the ultramarathon “The Ultimate Human Race.”

Gibrall went in June of 2008. He finished in 11 hours, 24 minutes and 33 seconds.

“Let me tell you what: I’ve never been so tired in my whole life,” Gibrall said. “My running partner when we got to the 26.2-mile mark, he looked at me and he goes, ‘Well, that’s the first marathon down. We’ll be finished in another seven hours.’ I’m going, ‘Why did you have to say that?’ Seven hours.

“I’ve often thought about going back. I only had one other thing I wanted to do after I did that, and that was go over to Mount Everest.”