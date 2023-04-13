The former voice of the Hokies and Squirrels is back on the Richmond sporting scene, this time in the world of pickleball.

Performance Pickleball RVA, which was founded by longtime radio announcer Jon Laaser along with Lee Warfield, Jeff Newman and Leah Fremouw, announced Thursday it will construct a facility at the Regency site in Henrico County, with an estimated opening date this December.

Warfield is the CEO of Thalhimer, the commercial real estate group.

“My interest in pickleball collided with the opportunity at our Regency project,” he said in a press release. “It makes a lot of sense for the project and for the pickleball community. It’s a great location in Henrico County and we couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Phase 1 of the new facility will be 12 indoor courts, which will make the building the largest indoor pickleball facility in Virginia.

The plan is to include instructional clinics and leagues, as well as drop-in play for members and non-members.

There will also be a restaurant, bar and pro shop. Long-term plans call for the addition of six outdoor courts, as well as a spectator viewing area.

Laaser will serve as the COO and run day-to-day operations.

"I discovered pickleball in April of 2022, and ever since then it has consumed my life," he said. "The RVA pickleball community, which is one of the most robust in the country, has welcomed me with open arms and I am beyond excited to create a place that they can call home year-round. A pickle paradise is the goal."

Since leaving the Hokies, he has been serving as the president of Laaser's Ladybug Society, a non-profit supporting mental health initiatives at public schools.

"In the last year, Jon and I have become immersed in the sport of pickleball and the RVA community that surrounds it," Warfield said. "Our founders and investors share a passion for growing the sport in a top-notch facility where that community can congregate year-round. We know the pickleball community will be proud of the team and facility we are creating."

The facility's architect will be Interactive Design Group, which has offices in Midlothian.

Performance Pickleball has a website at PPBRVA.com to sign up for a newsletter in advance of the facility opening.

