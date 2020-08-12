Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... WESTERN HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 430 PM EDT. * AT 238 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. BETWEEN ONE HALF AND ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RICHMOND, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, TUCKAHOE, BON AIR, MECHANICSVILLE, LAKESIDE, LAUREL, GLEN ALLEN, EAST HIGHLAND PARK, BENSLEY, GREENDALE, DUMBARTON, SOLOMONS STORE, ROSLYN HILLS, CHAMBERLAYNE, LONGDALE AND MONTROSE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 0.5 TO 1.5 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA DURING THE NEXT HOUR OR TWO. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&