At Colonial Downs — where the 2020 meet began two weeks ago — racing was halted Tuesday and Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Trevor McCarthy, the leading jockey in this year’s meet, received a positive result after he was tested Tuesday. According to his agent, Scott Silver, McCarthy experienced flu-like symptoms Sunday through Monday morning.
McCarthy didn’t ride either day, though by Monday afternoon he was feeling much better, Silver said.
"I talked to him [Wednesday] and he sounded good,” Silver said. “And he said he felt good."
Colonial Downs said in a Tuesday statement that it canceled the races Tuesday and Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. Silver he wasn’t aware of any other positive tests.
“We are coordinating our effort with the local health department and have notified all participating parties,” Colonial Downs’ statement read. “We are working with the Virginia Racing stakeholders on replacement dates and to determine when we can resume our normal schedule.”
The makeup dates haven’t yet been determined, but the track is taking entries for races this Monday. In the 18-day 2020 meet schedule, races occur each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The meet is set to run through Sept. 2.
As for McCarthy, Silver isn’t sure yet when exactly the jockey can ride again. Silver believes McCarthy will have a 14-day quarantine. But Silver said, if it works out, they’d love to have McCarthy return during this year’s meet.
McCarthy has recorded 14 first-place finishes at Colonial Downs over the past two weeks.
