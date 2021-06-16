Previewing the 2021 Richmond Golf Association’s Amateur championship

Ben Keefer: Like Vlahakis, Keefer’s a two-time Mid-Amateur winner (2009, 2019). The Hermitage Country Club member finished 70th of 80 players in the qualifying round of last year’s Amateur Championship, but bounced back by winning the third flight.

Ryan Bishop: Despite finishing 29th in qualifying and then proceeding to lose in the first round of the championship flight in 2020, Bishop was part of the 2019 championship match with Rosenstock.

Tournament format

The tournament begins Thursday with a qualifying round that will feature the complete field. That stroke-play round will determine which 32 players advance to the championship flight, and which others will be placed into the remaining three flights.

From there, match-play will determine the winner of each head-to-head matchup for rounds two, three, four and five. The championship match (round six) will take place on Sunday morning.

This year’s course

The Federal Club has been the site of The Signature in addition to the Amateur Championship, both of which draw some of the best amateur players in the state.