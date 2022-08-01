Rapper Wale to headline 'Bubba's Block Party' ahead of August NASCAR race in Richmond

Richmond Raceway will expand its pre-race programming in a major way ahead of the track's fall race.
"Bubba's Block Party," an event hosted by NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, will take over the track on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 4-8 p.m.
The event will include performances by rapper Wale, DJ Domo, Rob V and the Virginia State University band.
An
online RSVP is available; the event is free and for all ages.
Wallace is NASCAR's only Black driver in the top-level Cup Series, and the sport is working to bring in new fans outside of its traditional Southern roots.
NASCAR held its season-opening race this year at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with a concert from Pitbull, and will stage a street race in Chicago next year, a nod to Formula 1's recent success in the American market.
Wallace is trying to raise the sport's profile, and participated in a Netflix documentary, "Race," about his rise in the motorsports ranks.
The event page said in addition to the performances, there will be a NASCAR gaming hauler with the iRacing video game, live pit stops, and a "food truck village" featuring Black-owned businesses.
PHOTOS: NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway
Alex Bowman celebrates winning the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman celebrates winning the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman celebrates winning the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman celebrates winning the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman celebrates winning the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman celebrates winning the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman celebrates winning the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) Landon Parrish, age 6, Michael Parrish, Emma Parrish, age 5, and Brandi Parrish, from Locust Grove, watch the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Denny Hamlin leads Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. during the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fans wait for the start of the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fans play corn hole as drivers compete in the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
“It was great to have the fans back,” Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier said of last weekend. “ I talked to a lot of them ... and they’re all thanking me, ‘Thanks for having us back,’ and I’m like, ‘No, thank you for being back.’ ”
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Denny Hamlin makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fans arrive for the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Shanda Hayden and her son Chance Przybylowicz, age 9, of Baltimore, watch the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Bandit Flight team flies over Richmond Raceway before the beginning of the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans wait for the start of the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cory Barber, right, his mother Pam Barber (behind him) and his fiance Taylor Powell, left, eat before the start of the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021. They are from Culpepper.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Driver compete during the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Racing fans stand during the National Anthem before the start of the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Drivers and team members stand during the National Anthem before the start of the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Racing fans watch the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
An event staffer holds a sign that reads "Please keep moving" during the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fans, social distancing, watch the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 18, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ricky Stenhouse Jr(47) waits for the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ross Chastain(42) waits for the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Austin Dillon(3) stretches to prepare for the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chase Elliott(9) waits for the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
William Byron(24), right, talks with a crew for the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr(19) waits for the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Denny Hamlin poses for a photo before the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kyle Larson(5) waits for the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kevin Harvick(4) waits for the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kyle Busch(18) waits for the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Limited numbers of fans attend the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chase Elliott(9) gets ready for the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Denny Hamlin(11) and Martin Truex Jr(19) lead in the beginning of the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr(19) leads in the beginning of the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
A crew member stretches to prepare the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kyle Busch(18) gets a service from crews during the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Denny Hamlin(11) and Alex Bowman(48) compete during the race of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman(48) leads near the end of NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman(48) celebrates after winning NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman(48) celebrates after winning NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman(48) celebrates after winning NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman(48) celebrates after winning NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Va., on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH