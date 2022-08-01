 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rapper Wale to headline 'Bubba's Block Party' ahead of August NASCAR race in Richmond

  • 0

Richmond Raceway will expand its pre-race programming in a major way ahead of the track's fall race.

"Bubba's Block Party," an event hosted by NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, will take over the track on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 4-8 p.m.

The event will include performances by rapper Wale, DJ Domo, Rob V and the Virginia State University band.

An online RSVP is available; the event is free and for all ages.

Wallace is NASCAR's only Black driver in the top-level Cup Series, and the sport is working to bring in new fans outside of its traditional Southern roots.

NASCAR held its season-opening race this year at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with a concert from Pitbull, and will stage a street race in Chicago next year, a nod to Formula 1's recent success in the American market.

People are also reading…

Wallace is trying to raise the sport's profile, and participated in a Netflix documentary, "Race," about his rise in the motorsports ranks.

The event page said in addition to the performances, there will be a NASCAR gaming hauler with the iRacing video game, live pit stops, and a "food truck village" featuring Black-owned businesses.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NEW episode of 8@4 for July 27 presented by Massey Cancer Center! Talking biscuits, tomatoes, street art, cider and more!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News