Rapper Wale to headline 'Bubba's Block Party' ahead of August NASCAR race in Richmond

Richmond Raceway will expand its pre-race programming in a major way ahead of the track's fall race.

"Bubba's Block Party," an event hosted by NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, will take over the track on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 4-8 p.m.

The event will include performances by rapper Wale, DJ Domo, Rob V and the Virginia State University band.

An online RSVP is available; the event is free and for all ages.

Wallace is NASCAR's only Black driver in the top-level Cup Series, and the sport is working to bring in new fans outside of its traditional Southern roots.

NASCAR held its season-opening race this year at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with a concert from Pitbull, and will stage a street race in Chicago next year, a nod to Formula 1's recent success in the American market.

Wallace is trying to raise the sport's profile, and participated in a Netflix documentary, "Race," about his rise in the motorsports ranks.

The event page said in addition to the performances, there will be a NASCAR gaming hauler with the iRacing video game, live pit stops, and a "food truck village" featuring Black-owned businesses.