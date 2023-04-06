Richmond's vibrant, burgeoning, inclusive, diverse and above all else "crusty" skateboarding scene was on full display Tuesday evening at Grace Street Theater, where Red Bull-produced documentary "Greetings from Richmond" premiered amid joyous fanfare from a couple hundred of the river city's most prominent skaters.

The film, which runs about 15 minutes and features roughly 50 RVA-based skaters showing off their tricks at myriad featured spots around the city and surrounding counties, will release on RedBull.com and Red Bull TV on Monday.

Plenty of attendees got a pre-premier skate in on Grace Street as music blared from a Red Bull truck before carrying their boards inside to their seats.

The film highlighted many of the area's most cherished skate spots, from SunTrust Ledges to White Walls, Midlo Ditch, River Bowl, Texas Beach, Lost Bowl, 28th Street Skate Park, Bike Lot and Southside Skate Park.

Onlookers cheered on nearly every cameo, as boards were lost in the James River and skaters landed acrobatic jumps or fell during the attempt in bloody heaps.

Richmond native, VCU graduate (1997-2000) and renowned skateboarding photographer Jonathan Mehring directed and introduced the film. Mehring lived in New York for about 20 years after graduating from VCU, and always fantasized about returning to RVA.

Mehring has worked and freelanced for Red Bull since about 2004. The first photo he ever had published was in The Times-Dispatch in the late '90s.

"I felt like I was a good person to do it because, not only did I have history here, but I'd also been gone for 20 years," he said in the lobby of Grace Street Theater as still buzzing attendees filed out around him.

"So in a way, I was rediscovering the city too. I had stuff to learn, but I also knew a lot of information."

Mehring said the dedication of local skaters sets Richmond apart as a unique skateboarding community.

It's actually not a good place to skate in terms of infrastructure -- "crusty is the running theme," he joked -- so local skaters have to be resourceful and creative in order to carve out their niche.

Hence, the scene features a notable DIY element in which skaters have curated their own parks and spaces, like at Texas Beach, which originated as an abandoned slab of concrete.

Mehring's favorite spot is River Bowl, a "romantic" space wedged in between the train tracks and James. Many of Mehring's college friends from the '90s are still skating locally and were featured in the film.

"That just goes to show, these people are freaking dedicated man," Mehring said. "It's awesome. I love it."

'I'm excited about it'

Mehring has worked for multiple skateboarding magazines as a photographer, and has a book called "Skate the World" published by National Geographic. He studied still photography at VCU, but has dabbled in filmmaking since about 2015.

The filming and production process for "Greetings from Richmond" began about a year ago. At the premier, the film was preceded by "Walls Cannot Keep Us From Flying," another documentary directed by Mehring and centered around Palestine's skateboarding community.

"Greetings from Richmond" lauded the diversity of the city's skateboarding community, particularly in terms of its growing female constituency. Payton Saltz, a Richmond native featured as a skater and interviewee in the film, was skating at Texas Beach a few days before the premier, and there were more women there than men.

"I love that, more people are coming out," Saltz said. "I'm excited about it, we're a big small city. This just didn't exist before. ... Richmond itself is just getting bigger, and that's what's changing it. Being that central East Coast city has a lot to do with it."

Saltz, who started skating around age 20 when someone gave her a board and she started trying out tricks at the old Idlewood tennis courts, added that the community is growing so fast because local skaters are both welcoming to newcomers and supportive of their own.

"When you are local and you produced yourself in this community, you get recognized, and they respect that," she said.

"Yes, they welcome newcomers. But being from Richmond, being around people who are from Richmond, that says a lot about their character and how they treat other people. It's super inclusive that way.

"You get so immersed in that community, and your life changes. Richmond produces hardcore people."

Tyler Brady moved here from Virginia Beach about 13 years ago has been skating in the area for about a decade. He helped build River Bowl, and said the local scene has grown consistently and rapidly since his arrival.

"Everyone's real creative and supportive of each other," he said, adding that he's made most of his local friends through skateboarding. "It just doesn't stop, so it makes you inspired yourself."

Tapping into the Richmond skating community

The film was made in conjunction with Venue Skateboards, a Carytown shop that has been a staple of the local skating community since its opening in 1994.

Local artist James Callahan designed a custom board in tandem with the film and Venue.

Callahan's design features a skull with a cinder block over its eyes reposed above a crumbled skate bowl with rails and red flowers adorning the foreground. In the background lies Richmond's CSX A-Line Bridge, with a train atop it and the city skyline just visible in the back, all situated above the James.

Mehring and Callahan have had mutual friends for a long time and have worked together on photography before. So Mehring reached out to Callahan, who attended VCU and has lived in Richmond for more than 20 years, to design the deck to go with the film.

"I just took what I knew about the skate scene, all the parts of the vibe that I like about skating in Richmond," Callahan said, adding that with the design he sought to highlight the creativity, inclusivity and grittiness which he said are pillars of the community.

"A lot of that creativity manifests in people building their own things to skate. They're not always the standard version of things, people build weird stuff to skate. And that's part of what I love about it. And people don't take things excessively seriously, they know how to have fun here."

Callahan added that images of the James River and train bridge were imperative to include as visual representations of Richmond's spirit. He loves to skate down Hanover Street in the fan, particularly during the area's famed Halloween celebrations.

He also intentionally did not include a skateboard in the design, allowing viewers' minds to work for themselves by linking the design to the community it sought to represent through common threads instead of explicit visuals.

"A lot of people in the skate community will lift each other up," Callahan said of what sets Richmond's skate scene apart. "You'll see all ages and all types at the skate park. And everybody is willing to bring anybody into the fold.

"Everybody is like 'Come on in. If you're having a good time, we're having a good time.'"

