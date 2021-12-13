Richmond-area swimming coach releases novel about golfing

Michael Stott may be best known locally as the longtime Collegiate swimming coach, but he’s also quite familiar with the world of golf.

In addition to playing, Stott has caddied in state and national championship matches, as well as writing for Golfweek magazine.

Those experiences helped inform his latest work, a novel called “Too Much Loft.”

The novel, available at Bookbaby.com as well as other major retailers, is a series of three novellas that follow a young man’s journey as a caddie, grounds crew member, and golf shop attendant at suburban Chicago country club in the early 1960s.

Stott said the book “will appeal to those familiar with country club life as golfers, social members, management, superintendents, maintenance staff, and anyone who likes a good story.”