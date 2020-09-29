Richmond cyclist is a star of 'Everesting' - going up a steep hill enough times to scale Mt. Everest

“You can go up this climb a lot of times and compare your times with the top pros in the world, and it’s all virtual.”

Gardner excels at long-tempo climbing efforts, so the Everesting Challenge — tracked and operated by Australia-based cycling club Hells 500 — was right up his alley. He was on pace to break the world record for the first four hours of the climb, then in the fifth hour began dropping seconds off each ascent.

Gardner traveled about 5 to 6 mph up the hill, then zoomed down at 55 to 60 mph. Gardner cycles in the Blue Ridge mountains on a regular basis, and picked out Reeds Gap as the optimal stretch of steep, relatively straight road for him to make his attempt.