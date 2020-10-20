Richmond fifth grader gets a hole-in-one, then does it again 10 days later

Some golfers go their whole life without achieving a hole-in-one.

Evan Young had two in a 10-day span. Also, he's only 10 years old.

The first came Sept. 10 during casual play, on the 144-yard seventh hole at Independence Golf Club. The second was during a Sept. 20 VSGA junior golf circuit event at First Tee of Greater Richmond, on the 138-yard fourth hole.

Young, who just started the fifth grade this fall, said the accomplishment felt “very good.”

“My favorite thing about golf is when you get a good shot, people will clap for you,” Young said.

Luck plays a significant, but not exclusive, part in getting an ace — anyone who is able to strike a golf ball off a tee for 150 yards, give or take, theoretically has a chance of making one.

“Obviously, a more skilled golfer is going to have a higher likelihood of hitting a hole in one,” said Greg Esterhai, the president of US Hole in One, an insurance company that offers prize payouts.

“Professionals, for instance, are said to have about a 1 in 2,500 chance on a standard hole. While an amateur, and there’s a pretty wide range of how good an amateur can be, generally there’s more of a 1 in 12,500 chance.”