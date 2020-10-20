Richmond fifth grader gets a hole-in-one, then does it again 10 days later

Some golfers go their whole life without achieving a hole-in-one.
Evan Young had two in a 10-day span. Also, he's only 10 years old.
The first came Sept. 10 during casual play, on the 144-yard seventh hole at Independence Golf Club. The second was during a Sept. 20 VSGA junior golf circuit event at First Tee of Greater Richmond, on the 138-yard fourth hole.
Young, who just started the fifth grade this fall, said the accomplishment felt “very good.”
“My favorite thing about golf is when you get a good shot, people will clap for you,” Young said.
Luck plays a significant, but not exclusive, part in getting an ace — anyone who is able to strike a golf ball off a tee for 150 yards, give or take, theoretically has a chance of making one.
“Obviously, a more skilled golfer is going to have a higher likelihood of hitting a hole in one,” said Greg Esterhai, the president of US Hole in One, an insurance company that offers prize payouts.
“Professionals, for instance, are said to have about a 1 in 2,500 chance on a standard hole. While an amateur, and there’s a pretty wide range of how good an amateur can be, generally there’s more of a 1 in 12,500 chance.”
Calculating the odds of Evan’s holes-in-one isn't an exact science, but at his age and practice schedule, Esterhai placed the odds at around 1 in 825,000.
For comparison, the odds of getting struck by lightning in any given year are roughly 1 in 1 million. Winning a Mega Millions payout from the Virginia Lottery, unfortunately, carries odds of 1 in 302.6 million.
Young also plays travel baseball and basketball, but golf is a favorite and, according to Evan’s parents, Amy and Rich Young, the sport offers unique lessons for its young players.
“There are life lessons in golf,” Rich said. “He understands the importance of being honest and competitive at the same time. I think it teaches those lessons in ways other sports don’t.”
Amy noted that the sport has been a great source of father-son time, and said its slower pace also allows Evan to socialize while out on the course. While Evan is attending in-person school this fall, golf courses served as a safe outlet as the pandemic rattled standard summer plans.
Golf three or four times a week and education are both building towards Evan’s next big target. A big fan of the Oregon football, basketball and golf teams, Young said he hopes to become a Duck someday.
“My number one goal is to play golf in college,” Evan said.
Amy offered a slight modification: “His goal is to play for college, but his dream is to go pro.”