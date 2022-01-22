Richmond group helps provide sports uniforms and equipment to teams in need

An outreach event for Goochland High’s baseball team is up next, and Cover One will provide uniforms to the team in late January at a fundraiser.

Blanchetti and Malloy crafted the original idea for the foundation, bringing in the other members as things progressed.

Richmond natives Reid and O’Donnell played baseball at Tucker and in college and have been friends for decades. Collegiately, Reid took the field for the Spiders, while O’Donnell was an All-American for La Salle and spent five years in the Dodgers’ organization, playing with the likes of future Hall of Famers Mike Piazza and Pedro Martinez.

The foundation also has set up $1,000 scholarships for one male and one female student-athlete in Richmond Public Schools, a tradition it hopes to grow. It is open to any current student-athlete planning to attend college, and the applicant doesn’t have to be playing a sport at the university.

“These kids, they’re working just as hard at one school as they are another, but [one] just doesn’t have the resources,” Reid said. “We love to do the equipment, because it does get the kids excited, [but the] scholarship was [another] way.”