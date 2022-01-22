Richmond group helps provide sports uniforms and equipment to teams in need

More than 30 years after graduating from J.R. Tucker High School together, Rob Reid and Steve O’Donnell have found a unique way to give back to the Richmond community.
The Cover One Foundation donates equipment and uniforms to athletic teams across the region.
Reid and O’Donnell are joined in the project by three others: Randy Blanchetti, Marty Malloy and Mark Beachy.
“It’s a group that just got together and said, ‘Hey, what can we do to help?’” said Reid, the area sales manager for Virginia for BSN Sports. “Anybody that’s played sports knows the value of ... what it gives back, the lifelong essence.”
Cover One works with many schools in the greater Richmond area, as well as youth leagues.
“We’d see schools that the kids would show up and share equipment, or they didn’t have backpacks,” said O’Donnell, the sales manager/business development for Continental Paper & Plastic. “They’d be carrying things, literally, in plastic bags, and it kind of breaks your heart a little bit.
“When they came to me ... it didn’t take me about a second to decide I was going to do it.”
Though the nonprofit officially came into existence in March 2020, the pandemic delayed its first donation until July. Hermitage High’s field hockey team was the recipient, to which Cover One donated practice goals and protective eyewear.
The organization takes its name from the “Cover 1” formation in football, a man-to-man defensive setup.
“The safety is free to roam where help is needed most,” Reid said. “That really ties in perfectly with what we do, try to go where ... they’ve got great coaches that are leaders helping change kids’ lives but just don’t have the resources that other people do.”
Cover One has backed everything from Matoaca youth football to Highland Springs lacrosse.
“They try to keep the fees down for the kids so the families can afford it,” Reid said. “What we were able to do is go in and give them a lot of equipment, pads and game pants and things like that, which enable them to reduce the registration fees to hopefully get some more kids involved.”
Described by Reid as “celebrations,” events like the most recent track uniform donation at Huguenot are a way for Cover One to expand its mission.
“We like to go out and present it to the kids and then they all get a big smile on their face,” Reid said. “It’s really about celebrating these kids and pumping them up and letting them know that they’re special.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was at the Huguenot donation, an event described as a highlight by O’Donnell.
An outreach event for Goochland High’s baseball team is up next, and Cover One will provide uniforms to the team in late January at a fundraiser.
Blanchetti and Malloy crafted the original idea for the foundation, bringing in the other members as things progressed.
Richmond natives Reid and O’Donnell played baseball at Tucker and in college and have been friends for decades. Collegiately, Reid took the field for the Spiders, while O’Donnell was an All-American for La Salle and spent five years in the Dodgers’ organization, playing with the likes of future Hall of Famers Mike Piazza and Pedro Martinez.
The foundation also has set up $1,000 scholarships for one male and one female student-athlete in Richmond Public Schools, a tradition it hopes to grow. It is open to any current student-athlete planning to attend college, and the applicant doesn’t have to be playing a sport at the university.
“These kids, they’re working just as hard at one school as they are another, but [one] just doesn’t have the resources,” Reid said. “We love to do the equipment, because it does get the kids excited, [but the] scholarship was [another] way.”
Reid said “we pay for materials, meeting costs, overhead, etc. out of our personal funds. However, the equipment, uniforms and gear that we donate, along with scholarships and registration help, all come from our terrific community members that believe in and donate to our foundation.”
For O’Donnell, it means everything to work with a city that gave him so much.
“Just to give back to the community with really looking for nothing in return,” O’Donnell said. “[We’re trying to] help kids get excited about being in athletics, because athletics did so much for the five of us that are on the board [and] we just want to see that happen for other kids.”
Reid shares a similar sentiment.
“We get as much, if not more, back than the donations that we give,” he said. “It means more than anything, [and I] wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s awesome.”