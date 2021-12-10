Richmond hoops star Andre Ingram wins $31,750 on Wheel of Fortune

He also made time every night for “Wheel,” one of his favorite shows ever since he watched it with his parents (his dad, he notes, is more of a “Jeopardy!” guy).

“We were just watching one day, and saw they were still holding auditions,” Ingram said. “I was like, man, we’re not going anywhere any time soon. Why not?”

He made an audition video, which led to his appearance on the show, which will air on Channel 8 (WRIC) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Ingram isn’t allowed to say how he did, but he gushed about the experience.

“They take you on a tour of the studio, and we all have the same faces — our mouth is wide open, like, I can’t believe this,” he said. “No matter how many famous people you’ve met, everybody had the same reaction, like, I can’t believe we’re here.”

Ingram was finally able to return to the basketball court last month with his team, the South Bay Lakers (he plays with another famous Virginian, Gate City’s Mac McClung). This is his 13th season in professional basketball, and he said he’s still hoping for another shot in the NBA.

The one downside of his return — he’ll be in the middle of a game Friday night when the episode airs. He said his wife will have a viewing party, and he’ll catch the replay later.