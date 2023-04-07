A match scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. actually kicked off at 9:43 p.m. and did not end until nearly 1 a.m., as Richmond Kickers players, staff and fans endured a series of weather delays Thursday night to advance to the third round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup with a 3-2 victory over Cleveland SC.

For their third-round match, the Kickers will face MLS club and regional neighbor DC United in Washington, D.C., later this month at a to-be-determined date and time.

"Our guys stayed focused and found a way to get it done, the US Open Cup is about surviving," said Kickers coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky.

Sawatzky lauded the play of forward Matthew Bentley and defender Simon Fitch on Richmond's right side, in addition to forward-thinking midfielder and creative engine Nil Vinyals, who assisted Richmond's second goal and was instrumental in setting up the first.

"Nil has the ability to pull the strings in a game, he can pick the tempo up, he can slow it down. I think he was very good at driving the tempo even after sitting in here for three hours," Sawatzky said.

"He's a very, very good player. He's still got to grow and get better. But he was a man among boys tonight."

Though the final margin was thin, the Kickers dominated Cleveland on the state sheet, out-possessing their opposition 68% to 32% and registering 25 shots (eight on target) to Cleveland's eight (three on target).

Richmond striker Emiliano Terzaghi slotted home the Kickers' first goal in the 31st minute after Vinyals played a nifty flicked backheel pass into the box for Bentley, who flashed a low-driven ball across the box and right to Terzaghi's feet in front of goal.

Terzaghi made it 2-0 in the 59th minute when he redirected a cross from Vinyals with a deft touch to slide it past an oncoming keeper.

Terzaghi added an assist on the third goal in the 79th minute. Vinyals floated a corner in toward the near post, where Terzaghi redirected the ball with a header to tee up defender Dakota Barnathan at the back post.

Barnathan smashed home the redirected ball for 3-0, a goal that at the time seemed a mere cushion but proved the game-winner after the visitors pulled two back in the 80th and 86th minutes.

Terzaghi had to this point early in the season struggled to meet his high goal-scoring standards. But Sawatzky was confident it wouldn't take him long to start finding the back of the net.

"It's hard to keep Emi off the scoresheet in any game. It's good for him to get a couple of goals," Sawatzky said.

"I think some guys really helped him with service tonight. And it's time for him to start scoring some goals."

Of the impending matchup with D.C. United, Sawatzky said his team will embrace the underdog role.

"It's the Open Cup, it's the old David - Goliath, we're going to go play an upper-division team," Sawatzky said.

"Right now our concentration will be on re-energizing and getting ready for Northern Colorado. But we'll use that game and our other league games as we fight up the table to get ready for that game, it'll be fun for the boys."

