Richmond Kickers match postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Kickers U.S. Open Cup game vs. MLS club Charlotte FC

Fans wave the Richmond Kickers’ Red Army flag during the U.S. Open Cup matchup against Charlotte FC at City Stadium. Attendance was 4,621. 

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

USL League One announced Friday afternoon that the Richmond Kickers match slated for Friday night at FC Tucson's Kino North Stadium has been postponed.

"Multiple covered persons on the Richmond Kickers are unable to participate per the league's COVID-19 protocols," said a release from the club.

The game will be rescheduled to a later date. Richmond (2-2-2) is currently fifth in the 11-team USL League One standings with Tucson (1-1-4) in last place.

The announcement comes amid a statewide spike in COVID-19 cases, with Virginia averaging nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day — a first since late February.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

