Richmond knife thrower among the world's best, has opened a knife and axe throwing facility in Scott's Addition

Among the signs of fall in Richmond: sweater wearing, pumpkin spice latte sipping, apple picking, and the latest addition — axe throwing.

Indeed, the city’s axe-throwing scene is booming, and the latest, Shield N Sheath on Altamont Avenue in Scott’s Addition, joins a growing number of hatchet houses that allow patrons to get in touch with their wild side against a wooden target.

Shield N Sheath also offers knife throwing, with an additional claim to fame: Owner and instructor Daniel Pegg is nationally renowned in the activity.

His knife-throwing career began nearly a decade ago when a friend brought some equipment over for a backyard hangout. It started as just a summer activity, but before long, Pegg was researching competitions. One of his first big showings was at the U.S. National, a pro-am event in Las Vegas.

“My wife thought I was crazy, going to Vegas to compete,” Pegg said.

But he did well, and it only got him more excited about the competitive aspect of the sport.