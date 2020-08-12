Sports Backers will stage the Richmond Marathon mostly on the Virginia Capital Trail this year, with participants running the course on their own any day during a 16-day period in November.
Runners can tackle the courses for the marathon, the half marathon and the Allianz Partners 8k from Saturday, Nov. 7 to Sunday, Nov. 22. The courses will be open from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
Participants also can run a route of their choosing in a virtual option.
With a one-day mass gathering on Nov. 14 untenable because of coronavirus distancing and health guidelines, Sports Backers spaced the timetable and moved the site from the city to the paved Capital Trail, which runs 51.7 miles from Richmond to James City County.
The 26.2-mile marathon course will start at Dorey Park in Henrico County before moving to the Capital Trail. It will end at Dorey Park.
The three courses can be found at https://www.richmondmarathon.org/race-weekend/course-information/ They will have mile makers, bottle refill stations and restrooms.
All three events attracted about 19,000 participants last year. Sports Backers said each event will be capped at 3,000 participants (including the virtual option) this year.
Sports Backers said a medical task force comprised of sports medicine, emergency medicine, emergency management and public health professionals “provided input and advice on the marathon course plan and will continue to serve as a resource moving forward.”
“We look forward to the Richmond Marathon every year and we are happy to be able to provide a way for participants to step up to a start line, take on the challenge of a marathon, half marathon, or 8k, and feel the joy and excitement of crossing the finish line,” Megan Schultz, chief operating officer for Sports Backers and race director for the Richmond Marathon, said in a release. “We know many participants are already training and many more are looking for opportunities to take part in an event this fall and we think this is an innovative way to meet that demand.”
Entrants who are unable to take part can defer their registration fee to the 2021 or 2022 marathon, half marathon or 8k; get a credit toward another Sports Backers event that takes place by Nov. 1, 2021; or donate the fee to Sports Backers. The deadline for those options is Oct. 31.
The registration fee for the marathon is $85. The half marathon is $75, and the 8k is $30.
“The Richmond Marathon is a great celebration of our mission to motivate residents and visitors to live a healthy and active lifestyle on a daily basis,” said Jon Lugbill, executive director of Sports Backers. “Every year we are inspired by the determination and dedication of participants to achieve a running milestone in the marathon, half marathon, or 8k, and we are excited to offer participants that opportunity in a new way this year.”
Sports Backers announced earlier this week that the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k will be held at four courses around the area over several days in September. Registered runners, joggers or walkers can navigate Byrd Park in the City of Richmond, Dorey Park and Deep Run Park in Henrico County, or Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield County on their own from Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27 (dawn to dusk).
The 10k originally was scheduled for March 28 before being postponed.
