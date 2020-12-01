Richmond Raceway marks 75th anniversary celebration with new branding

Richmond Raceway will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2021, and part of that will include branding to mark the milestone.

The raceway unveiled a new brand mark on Tuesday, featuring 75th Anniversary above Richmond Raceway.

“From the first race on a half-mile dirt track in 1946 to its modernization into a ¾-mile D-shaped oval in 1988 and infield redevelopment in 2018, Richmond Raceway is a venue with a 75-year legacy of action-packed short track competition,” Richmond president Dennis Bickmeier said in a release.

“As host to some of the most memorable races in motorsports history, America’s premier short track will play host to a year-long celebration on the track, off the track, and virtually for all fans to participate.”

Lee Petty won the first NASCAR Cup Series race at the track on April 19, 1953. The raceway, under various names, has hosted a Cup race every year since 1955.

Richmond Raceway is scheduled to host its traditional spring and fall NASCAR weekends in 2021. In the spring, the Cup Series race will be run on Sunday, April 18. A Camping World Truck Series race will take place on Saturday, April 17.

In the fall, the second race of the Cup Series playoffs is scheduled at night on Saturday, Sept. 11. That is part of a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series. A Whelen Modified Tour race will take place on Friday, Sept. 10.