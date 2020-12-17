Richmond Raceway shifted forms to become home to multiple new activities this year

In an irregular year, Richmond Raceway at various points of 2020 was a dinosaur exhibit, a trick or treat spot, a graduation stage and a hub for personal protective equipment distribution.
The events that get the biggest spotlight at RR are the race weekends that bring NASCAR’s two top series, Cup and Xfinity, twice a year, each April and September.
RR’s sprawling, 1,100-acre complex off Laburnum Avenue annually hosts a number of other events throughout the year too, though — in 2019 there was some type of activity at the track for 220 days of the calendar. Anything from concerts to consumer trade shows to car club events.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down sporting events roughly a month before what was supposed to be the spring race weekend at RR.
RR began pondering ways it could still use its facility, in the midst of all that was transpiring. What resulted was that, though less events happened overall at the track this year, RR adapted to accommodate new types of activities shaped by the confines of the pandemic.
"When you go from 220 days [of activity] down to not a lot, it was definitely a different year for us, no question,” RR president Dennis Bickmeier said. “So, again, trying to find opportunities and being flexible.”
RR’s estimate places the days of activity at the facility this year at less than half of last year’s total.
One of the first new initiatives RR took on, though, came down in early spring, in the early stages of the pandemic. Henrico County reached out about making RR part of its supply chain for PPE that was earmarked for first responders.
The track jumped at that opportunity. It served as a site where supplies were delivered, inventoried, then sent out for first responders, like to fire stations, for example. That continued until the middle of the summer.
In May, RR served as a pick-up location for PPE toolkits (face masks, gloves, sanitizer) specifically for area small businesses, through a program put in place by ForwardRVA, a partnership of area businesses and leaders.
A month later came a series of events that perhaps stuck with Bickmeier the most: the drive-thru graduations. Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway hosted similar ceremonies, and RR got an operational plan from Phoenix, on how it would work.
RR then took those plans to local school districts, and Henrico got back in touch right away. The track went on to host 10 graduation ceremonies over three days.
Students decorated cars and trucks and drove around the track with their families, before crossing the finish line — literally.
“I think it brought some closure to the students and the teachers and the administrators, to be able to see their students one last time,” Bickmeier said. “And say congratulations, and actually hear their name announced as they crossed the start-finish line.
“I will say, in my 30-plus-year career … it will go down as one of the highlights of something that I've been a part of in my career."
In October, RR also hosted a “Track ‘n Treat” event, opening up the track for trick-or-treaters to grab candy from their vehicles. And, from late October to early November, the track was the home to “Jurassic Quest,” a dinosaur exhibit.
Jurassic Quest is an event that makes stops around the country, and that was previously held in the Richmond Convention Center. RR hosted a tweaked, drive-thru version this year, that included more than 12,000 cars over its 10-day run, Bickmeier said.
“Another example of, people wanted to get out and do something and experience something, but do it safely,” he said.
RR was the site for two Red Cross blood drives this year, too, and also continued its Track Laps for Charity events, where drivers can pay $20 to travel around the ¾-mile track. One Track Laps for Charity helped support Special Olympics Virginia and the other the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Bickmeier said it’s important for people to know that RR is available, and willing to help in times of need. He said he’s proud of what the track has done, and wants to keep assisting moving forward.
RR is more than racing.
“I feel like we're an integral part of the community, a fabric of the community,” Bickmeier said. “We've been here for 75 years, we're not going anywhere. And we want to be able to continue to help when and if needed."
