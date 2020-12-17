Richmond Raceway shifted forms to become home to multiple new activities this year

One of the first new initiatives RR took on, though, came down in early spring, in the early stages of the pandemic. Henrico County reached out about making RR part of its supply chain for PPE that was earmarked for first responders.

The track jumped at that opportunity. It served as a site where supplies were delivered, inventoried, then sent out for first responders, like to fire stations, for example. That continued until the middle of the summer.

In May, RR served as a pick-up location for PPE toolkits (face masks, gloves, sanitizer) specifically for area small businesses, through a program put in place by ForwardRVA, a partnership of area businesses and leaders.

A month later came a series of events that perhaps stuck with Bickmeier the most: the drive-thru graduations. Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway hosted similar ceremonies, and RR got an operational plan from Phoenix, on how it would work.

RR then took those plans to local school districts, and Henrico got back in touch right away. The track went on to host 10 graduation ceremonies over three days.

Students decorated cars and trucks and drove around the track with their families, before crossing the finish line — literally.