Richmond Raceway will add a sports betting lounge; Virginia awards three more licenses, bringing total to nine

Gentlemen, start your economic engines.

As sports betting gets off to a red-hot start in Virginia, with February projections estimating that north of $100 million was wagered in the state, Richmond Raceway will be the latest group to jump in.

The track is partnering with WynnBET, the mobile app run by the group behind the Wynn casino in Las Vegas.

As part of the agreement, a "WynnBET lounge" will be constructed at the race track, to be used on race weekends.

There won't be any physical betting windows, though - Virginia law currently restricts operators to offering bets via mobile devices.

WynnBET recently became the sixth sports betting service authorized to do business in Virginia, with more licenses expected to be awarded in the coming months.

"We look forward to working closely with WynnBET as they launch the premier sports betting platform in the Commonwealth and expand our economic impact across the state," Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier said in a release.

WynnBET will expand its NASCAR offerings inside the app, and expects to offer in-race betting soon, meaning fans can place bets on the action from their phones, while sitting in the stands at the track during the race.