Richmond rider Emma Langley is a national champion cyclist

Emma Langley’s first bike race still sticks in her mind — and especially its eventful conclusion.

It was just less than 10 years ago, and Langley was a student at William & Mary, a member of the cycling club. The group was hosting this particular race, and Langley was just 500 meters from her first finish line when a crash unfolded in front of her.

She avoided the crash itself, but the resulting carnage — an errant bike — took her out. The spill, for obvious reasons, wasn’t super pleasant as Langley put it.

But what happened next was a sign of the passion for the sport that paved the way for a pursuit that’s become a career.

“I remember just popping right back up and thinking, 'All right, when's the next race?'” Langley said. “Like, not phased. I still wanted more."

By her senior year in Williamsburg, Langley was enjoying success in that same collegiate racing series. She settled in Richmond after graduation, a place she considers a hidden gem for cycling. And after progressing from local and regional races, to national races — while still working — Langley reached a level in which she was able to turn pro last year.

She’s become known for her dedication to the hours upon hours of training it takes to be successful in cycling, and her patience with the results that have steadily come in return — growth that positioned her to be able to reach her highest pinnacle to this point, earlier this summer.

Competing in the USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships on June 26 in Knoxville, Langley broke free in the final stretch to grab first place — a significant victory that could help set her up for more success in her burgeoning pro career.

“I will never forget that feeling of crossing the finish line,” Langley said this past Tuesday. “It was surreal. I was taking it in as it was happening but, at the same time, it was an out of body experience of knowing even in that moment how big of a deal it is.”

Langley was born in England, but moved around to multiple countries in her early childhood because of her father’s job, with a French bank. Her family went from England, where both her parents are from, to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden and then the U.S.

She was 7 when they arrived in America, and her family settled in Connecticut.

Langley was a competitive swimmer growing up, and transitioned to triathlon late in her time in high school, adding the cycling and running disciplines.

At William & Mary, though, there wasn’t an expansive triathlon club. But there was a solid cycling club, a group that Langley did her triathlon cycling training with and that became a social circle for her.

Members of the cycling club encouraged Langley to try some cycling races, which she did.

“And that’s kind of what then made the pieces click and made me think, ‘You know what? I want to see if I can be the best at just riding rather than spreading myself through three different sports,’” Langley said.

Racing with the club at William & Mary helped because she always had a structure, with a race season to count on, events during which she gained experience and confidence.

James Petersen began coaching Langley when she was still a triathlete, and continued to work with her in the shift to cycling. The move allowed Langley to up the intensity and hours of work on her bike, because she didn’t have swimming and running to worry about as well.

“I think what separated Emma was she kind of was always patient,” said Petersen, the head coach and founder of New Hampshire-based JP Elite. “She always got better, and it didn’t have to happen the next day or the next year even. She’s just always been patient, and her growth has just always been steady.

“And that’s probably one of the best qualities in the great athletes.”

Langley moved to Richmond after graduating from William & Mary in 2017, with a degree in kinesiology. She worked full time, first as a personal trainer and then as a physical therapy technician, while squeezing in training in her off time and traveling to races on the weekends.

She took what she called a leap of faith in 2019, transitioning to a part-time job as a writing tutor to be able to devote more time to training and be able to travel to national-level races.

Langley secured a victory in the Green Mountain Stage Race in Vermont in September of that year, her first on a national stage.

“That's where I was like, 'You know what? I think I might have it if I keep going,’” Langley said. “And kind of take this all the way to the professional ranks."

The pandemic wiped out competition in 2020, but Langley was able to rely on her results from 2019 in her search for a race team home. She landed with her current team, EF Education-TIBCO-SVB — going pro last year and turning riding into a full-time gig, while still based in Richmond.

In May, Langley claimed the overall title in the Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Ark., which is considered one of the premier stage races in the U.S.

In Knoxville, then, in June she, frankly, didn’t expect to win. Though she knew any of the five members of her team who were in the race could do it, she wasn’t necessarily the focus of the game plan.

“It’s a team tactics thing. It’s playing chess at 25 miles an hour,” said Brantley Tyndall, a friend of Langley’s, and also director of Bike Wike RVA with Sports Backers and president of the Virginia Bicycling Federation.

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB’s plan, Langley said, was to race conservatively until the halfway point. At that point, the team had the green light to race harder.

The pace was high but not so much that it was difficult to increase it, Langley said. She saw a chance and jumped. Two other competitors went with her in the breakaway. Then, with Langley out ahead, her teammates began working to help her, ensuring that the riders behind wouldn’t increase the pace to catch the group out front with Langley.

And Langley pulled out ahead of Cinch Rise’s Lauren De Crescenzo at the conclusion to win.

“It was picture perfect,” said Tyndall, who was watching on TV.

Langley’s schedule has remained busy since. The 26 year old raced in the CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées in France Aug. 5-7, where she finished ninth overall. She has more races in Belgium and France in the coming weeks.

She also has a cycling coaching business called Blue Ridge Coaching Co., that she devotes time to, sending her athletes workouts even when out of town.

As her own career continues to blossom, Langley has goals of competing in the world championships, the Tour de France Femmes and in the Olympics, for Team USA.

There’s always been a quiet confidence with Langley, Petersen said. And now, he said, people are starting to see what she’s capable of.

What she accomplished in Knoxville was an important step.

“I get to say for the whole next year that I'm the current national champion,” Langley said. “And, even after next year, I can still say I was a former national champion. Which is, it carries a lot.

“So it's really special to me and it means a lot.”