Richmond Tennis Association to hold 29th annual Thalhimer Club Challenge this weekend at Westwood, Salisbury

The Richmond Tennis Association is set to hold its 29th annual Club Challenge this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Westwood and Salisbury Country Clubs.

Thalhimer Commercial Real Estate has sponsored the challenge the past three years. RTA president Travis Miller said the event was conceived of long before his involvement "as a way for all the clubs to compete against the other clubs and see who has the best tennis program in the area."

Twelve different clubs, mostly country clubs but also including organizations like ACAC Fitness & Wellness, will battle it out for local supremacy. It's broken up into a three-day series, with points accumulated over Friday and Saturday.

Matches begin at 9:00 a.m., and the final matches of the day commence at 5:30 p.m. over each of the three days.

The top three clubs advance to Sunday's final, when the points reset and the competition becomes winner-take-all.

"It's always the biggest event of the year, all the clubs love it because it's the one event that brings the entire club scene together," Miller said, adding that competitors of myriad USTA rating levels from amateurs to college and professional players will compete.

Every match counts the same in terms of points accumulated regardless of USTA rating. Clubs receive two points for a win, one for a loss and a point-and-a-half for a loss in a third-set tiebreaker. So competitors have equal opportunity to contribute to their teams regardless of skill level.

"That's one of the reasons it's so popular and why it was started in the first place, it's truly a team event," Miller said, adding that the events draws crowds of 100s and age of competitors ranges from 18 to players in their 60s.

"We've heard loud and clear from the clubs that this is their go-to event of the year. It's always fun. ... It's really the tennis community coming together for a great cause."

Proceeds from the event go toward funding junior tennis programs throughout the region.