Richmonder is bringing a love of running into the community, will run with middle schoolers in Saturday's 10k

If you were to ask Damón Manning what he would do for his life’s work, he’d tell you he’s already doing it.

“The loves of my life,” Manning said of his work with Kids Run RVA, the Sports Backers’ group that encourages physical activity for youth.

Manning will run Saturday’s Monument Avenue 10K with several students from Lucille Brown Middle School who have been training with him this spring.

The event will be back on Monument Avenue after a two-year absence because of COVID-19. Registration will be capped at 20,000 — as of Thursday evening, there were still a limited number of spots available.

Manning competed in track in college, but his love of the sport waned.

“After being in the competitive space for a long time, I kind of got burnt out and wanted to get back into a space of just enjoying running,” he said.

Manning heard from a friend that Kids Run RVA was looking to start a program at Lucille Brown.

With a background in childhood development and distance running, Manning, a Richmond native, wanted to get involved.

“It was just so important for me to reconnect with my community,” he said.

He eventually interviewed and landed a position, leading him back from Washington, D.C., to his hometown to serve his community, something he had been itching to do.

“I was so excited to start a run club at Lucille Brown,” he said. “I love working with children. That’s my life’s work.”

Manning spent this past winter and early spring coaching students ahead of Saturday’s 10K.

In addition to his work through Kids Run RVA, Manning also leads Black Men Run, a running group that encourages African American men to get out and be active.

Manning remembers feeling like the odd man out during his competitive running days, so he took over leading Black Men Run in summer 2021 with the mission of having people who look like him feel comfortable running with a group of people with similar interests in physical activity.

“I can remember the importance of just seeing other people that look like me distance running just because they enjoy it,” he said.

Manning will captain the Black Men Run team in the Ragnar Trail Relay event at Pocahontas State Park on April 29-30, an event where teams of eight individuals will cover 122 miles over the course of 24 hours. Each individual has a fundraiser for Kids Run RVA and, after raising roughly $3,500 last year, Manning set out with a goal to beat it.

“Our goal is usually to raise $300 at a minimum individually. So I strategically waited and put a post out there, saying ‘If I could just get 30 of my friends to donate $10,’ that was my whole pitch,” Manning said.

It reached his running alumni, old high school classmates and even his co-workers.

“Sure enough, people were sharing my page, sharing my post, and people were reaching out to contribute,” Manning said. “People just responded extremely well.”

He originally was hoping for at least $100, and he would contribute the last $200 himself. However, within an hour, he raised $800. Within two days, he raised $2,500.

That number helped him surpass the team goal of $4,200, which has shown him how much of an impact he has made in his community.

“It’s been so important for me to have an identity in my community, and specifically for me in terms of the work that I do with children, to have this as validation that I’m at least doing something right and striking the right chord of something that people can invest their dollar in,” Manning said.

Having the chance to work with children and create a space for Black men to be active is something Manning cherishes.

And to do it in the community where he grew up?