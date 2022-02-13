Richmonder Townley Haas retires from swimming; Haas swam in two Olympics

Olympian Townley Haas, who attended Benedictine High, is retiring from swimming, he announced on Sunday.

Haas won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics as part of the United States 4x200 freestyle relay team.

He also competed individually at that Games, and was a part of the U.S. team in Tokyo last year as well.

During his career Haas won seven medals, four gold, at World Championship events. He swam collegiately for Texas, where he won 10 NCAA titles in individual and team events.

"This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I believe that it's the right one," Haas said. "I love every single one of you, and I cannot wait to see where this new chapter of my life takes me."