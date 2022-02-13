 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Richmonder Townley Haas retires from swimming; Haas swam in two Olympics

  • 0
Rio Olympics Swimming

Townley Haas, Ryan Lochte and Conor Dwyer from the United States celebrate as Michael Phelps, in the pool, finishes to win the gold medal in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

 2016, The Associated Press

Olympian Townley Haas, who attended Benedictine High, is retiring from swimming, he announced on Sunday.

Haas won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics as part of the United States 4x200 freestyle relay team.

He also competed individually at that Games, and was a part of the U.S. team in Tokyo last year as well.

During his career Haas won seven medals, four gold, at World Championship events. He swam collegiately for Texas, where he won 10 NCAA titles in individual and team events.

"This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I believe that it's the right one," Haas said. "I love every single one of you, and I cannot wait to see where this new chapter of my life takes me."

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News