Richmond's Annabele Whitehead claims Bryan Trophy at Deep Run Horse Show

“It was really special doing that after everything that had happened that week,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead rides for her high school, Chatham Hall, and had won on a high level before. Last August, she claimed a Virginia Horse Show Association/EMO Agency Junior Championship on the flat and the VHSA/EMO Hunter Seat Medal Championship at the Lexington (Va.) National Horse Show.

The Bryan Trophy Horsemanship Class was something she aimed to compete in for a while. She planned to enter last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it.

Then, leading up to this year’s competition, Impero was hurt, unable to jump for a period of about a month before the Deep Run Horse Show.

“We were just hoping that he'd be good by getting some time off for the show,” Chiocca said. “And he was awesome."

Whitehead rode Impero in Friday’s derby, before she found out about the passing of her grandfather. She had just visited him last Monday, and he had loved to watch her compete.

It was tough to bounce back from, Whitehead said.