Richmond's Annabele Whitehead claims Bryan Trophy at Deep Run Horse Show

Nearly every morning, Annabele Whitehead is up at about 7:00.
She heads out to the barn at her family’s residence in Richmond, where she tends to and rides her horse, a 16-year-old Oldenburg Gelding named Impero.
Whitehead will oftentimes ride one of the other horses at the barn, too. On some days she’ll head out to Stillmeadows Farm in Mechanicsville to ride more there. Then she’ll take care of Impero at night.
At the barn, riding or caring for horses, is where she spends the majority of her time.
"She works really hard, she's really driven,” Whitehead’s mother, Michele Chiocca, said.
The work has reaped rewards for Whitehead in competition, and did again for the 16 year old this past weekend, in the midst of loss.
Whitehead’s paternal grandfather, Claude Whitehead, passed away Friday evening while she was competing at the Deep Run Horse Show in Manakin-Sabot, running the United States Hunter Jumper Association National Hunter Derby.
Chiocca told her daughter the news after she finished. But, the next morning, Whitehead returned to the Deep Run Horse Show and placed first in the prestigious Bryan Trophy Horsemanship Class.
Whitehead saw her friend Addison Reed win the event in 2019, and this year she claimed a title of her own.
“It was really special doing that after everything that had happened that week,” Whitehead said.
Whitehead rides for her high school, Chatham Hall, and had won on a high level before. Last August, she claimed a Virginia Horse Show Association/EMO Agency Junior Championship on the flat and the VHSA/EMO Hunter Seat Medal Championship at the Lexington (Va.) National Horse Show.
The Bryan Trophy Horsemanship Class was something she aimed to compete in for a while. She planned to enter last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it.
Then, leading up to this year’s competition, Impero was hurt, unable to jump for a period of about a month before the Deep Run Horse Show.
“We were just hoping that he'd be good by getting some time off for the show,” Chiocca said. “And he was awesome."
Whitehead rode Impero in Friday’s derby, before she found out about the passing of her grandfather. She had just visited him last Monday, and he had loved to watch her compete.
It was tough to bounce back from, Whitehead said.
“But I think it made me want it more,” Whitehead said. “It kind of felt like I was doing it for him a little. And it made me want to work harder and really bring it the next morning."
She returned home late, following the derby, and was up at 5:00 Saturday morning to head back out for the Bryan Trophy Horsemanship Class.
The competition features three phases, first a jump of 3 feet, 6 inches or 3 feet, 3 inches — Whitehead completed the higher jump — then, in the second phase, an evaluation on flat ground that includes a walk, trot and canter.
Eight riders out of 19 advance to the third and final phase, a ride off. That involves a walk, trot and canter without stirrups.
From there, four more riders are eliminated and those remaining have to complete a course with jumping.
"You have to be calm, cool and collected,” Chiocca said. “And I think she handles pressure much better than the average person.”
Whitehead claimed the Faraher Farm Perpetual Trophy as well, given to the equitation rider with the most points in four equitation classes.
The showing this weekend for Whitehead could be continued propulsion toward her aim to ride in college. The rising senior at Chatham Hall plans to meet with coaches at TCU and SMU this summer.
She put in the work to earn her results, and added to a lengthening riding resume.
"It was amazing,” she said.
Bryan Trophy Horsemanship Class: 1. Annabele Whitehead, 2. Lydia Jordan, 3. Hugh Turner, 4. Sydney Callagy, 5. Grace Walker, 6. Agnes Hahn, 7. Andie Preblick, 8. Payton Blackwell, 9. Emma Moulton, 10. Macy Longest
