Richmond's Antoine Craig is racing toward Tokyo and the 2020 Paralympic Games

When Antoine Craig crosses the finish line, he has what everybody else has. And he's winning, no matter what place he's in.

A visually impaired runner, VCU graduate and Richmond resident, Craig is set to race at the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team Trials for track & field June 17-20 in Minneapolis. There, he hopes to qualify in the 100-meter dash for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, scheduled for Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

After gradually losing his vision due to a rare degenerative impairment, running has become a foundational component of Craig's life and mental wellbeing.

"You just feel so proud of yourself when you pass the finish line because you’ve been through so much," he said.

"You don’t think about what you’re not, what you’re lacking, none of that stuff matters. Because in that moment, you have what everybody else has. You’re just relying on your heart, your willpower, your determination.”

Craig, 39, started to lose his eyesight in 2010 after having issues seeing at night when he was younger. He was born with retinitis pigmentosa, a group of genetic disorders that involve a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina. But he wasn't aware of his condition until undergoing years worth of tests and seeing a specialist.