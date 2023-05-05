The First Tee – Greater Richmond golf program is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

This non-profit organization has been instrumental in introducing the game of golf to local youth who otherwise would likely not have exposure to the game.

The Richmond chapter is part of a national organization first introduced by former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem in 1997. He had a vision to make the game of golf more accessible and affordable, and in 1999, the first official chapter was established in Valparaiso, Ind. From there, the organization has grown and there are now more than 150 chapters across the country.

The Richmond chapter was incorporated in Feb., 1998 and became an official chapter in 2000 with the opening of its golf course in Chesterfield County. The inception of this chapter was led by Fred Tattersall and Bobby Ukrop, who had connections to those who began the organization.

Tattersall wanted to help spread a love of the game to others, especially youth in areas where there is not always a chance for them to be introduced to golfing.

“I got involved with this due to my love for the game, and I want to help others play,” he said.

“Bobby Ukrop and I, along with some others, got together to create the Richmond chapter after hearing about the creation of the national organization. We started with the Chesterfield course in 2000 and faced some challenges early on, but learned from those challenges and went on to create two more facilities.”

First Tee is a non-profit organization that teaches youth how to play, but the organization also focuses on teaching youth core values and life lessons which are taught through the game of golf.

Patty Merrill, the Board Chair, says that there are nine core values that the organization focuses on. These core values help those in the program to develop life skills and become more disciplined and organized.

“The coaches incorporate the teachings of these core values, such as integrity and responsibility, into the golf programs," she said.

The organization also initiated a program to help physical education teachers learn the game and be able to incorporate it into their curriculum.

“This initiative helped to get equipment into elementary schools in Richmond and allowed the teachers to learn the basic skills of golf,” said Merrill. “They could also take them on field trips to the golf course so the students could play golf."

The organization has grown immensely in the last 25 years and has now reached tens of thousands of area youth.

Brent Schneider, the CEO of the organization, said the chapter started with grand intentions yet a small budget.

“The budget has grown exponentially over the past 15 years that I have been a part of this organization,” Schneider said. “This was made possible through fundraising efforts and through our generous givers."

He also discussed how the organization has grown internally.

“The number of employees has significantly increased since the start of this chapter which includes the number of coaches we have,” he said. “More employees and coaches equates to more programs that can be run and more youth we can introduce to the game of golf."

The goal is to continue that growth for another 25 years.

“We want to keep the facilities in great shape and make them feel like a special place for those who use them,” Schneider said. “We would like to partner with more like minded non-profit organizations to help make a deeper impact on the participants as well.”

This organization is focused on impacting the lives of those involved in a unique way. The individuals involved are able to have a space where they can feel welcomed and accepted. They are praised for their successes and encouraged to find their confidence which they may not be able to do in other environments. They are also given the opportunity to engage and make social connections with the other participants as well as create strong bonds with the coaching staff, who serve as mentors to them.

The organization was built on serving and teaching the youth of a generation that is much different than the current one. Tattersall explains that the world has evolved and so has the teaching framework.

“Mental health is something we are more aware of in today’s society,” he said. “We want to design our programs to best serve today’s youth and evolve our teachings for future generations as well."