Richmond's Keira D'Amato breaks American women's 10-mile record, hopes to make Olympic run

D'Amato and members of the Cherry Blossom organizing committee used their own funds to stage the record attempt. The race's name, Up Dawg, is a reference to a joke from the TV series The Office.

Around the 8-mile mark, D'Amato checked her pace and realized she was about 40 seconds ahead of the record -- she told herself to stay focused and keep it up.

Then around the 9 1/2-mile mark, she got a little lightheaded and dizzy, and her legs began to object to the journey. Her confidence was a little rocked, but she told herself she'd come too far to slack off now.

"But you just kind of calm yourself," D'Amato said of her mindset during the final stretch toward the finish line.

"Like, 'OK, I'm running 10 miles as fast as I can, this isn't going to be easy.' But when I could see the finish line, I just sprinted as fast as my legs could take me."

D'Amato's husband was holding one side of the banner at the finish line, her mother the other. Her family is an integral part of her running career, and D'Amato said she could never hope to accomplish as much as she has without their support.