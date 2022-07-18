Richmond's Keira D'Amato part of record-setting American marathon showing at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. - Cross another item off Keira D'Amato's bucket list.

The 37-year-old Midlothian runner finished eighth in the marathon at the Track and Field World Championships on Monday morning, coming in with a preliminary time of 2 hours, 23 minutes and 34 seconds.

Sara Hall led the U.S. contingent with a fifth-place finish. Emma Bates also finished in the Top 10 for the U.S., marking the first time all three American women have finished in the Top 10 at the event. The three shared a hug at the finish line.

D'Amato was a competitive runner until injuries forced her out of the sport in her 20s, but now she's having a stunning late-career renaissance that has led her to previously unscaled heights.

She ran the race without the typical preparation cycle - she was a late replacement for the U.S. team after setting the American record by running 2:19.12 at the Houston Marathon in January, and had just two weeks notice that she would compete.

D'Amato's two children, Tommy and Quin, have joined her for races as she's climbed the world ranks while still working as a real estate agent.

She qualified for and competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2020, and set the American 10-mile record (51:23) on Nov. 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C.