Roanoke's Funderburke dominant in State Am victory

The only tension at this year’s VSGA State Amateur title match was whether Ross Funderburke would have a walk-off win with a hole-in-one.

Playing at Cedar Point Club, Funderburke, who is from Roanoke and plays at Furman University, used a 9-iron on the 150-yard 12th hole, and landed his ball within inches of the hole.

When opponent Grayson Wood couldn’t hole out from the bunker, the title was Funderburke’s.

It was Funderburke’s first major tournament victory, and the first time a Roanoke golfer has won the premier state amateur tournament since David Tolley in 1983.

“It was nice getting out there and not having any nerves,” Funderburke said. “But now that I’ve won, it’s good to know that I know how to win. So hopefully, the next time the opportunity comes around, I’m ready to take it again.”