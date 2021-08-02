Rockville youth baseball team headed to Cal Ripken World Series

Pitching depth and team speed have helped propel the Rockville 12U 60 All-Star Team to the Cal Ripken World Series in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Aug. 7-14.

The age group is 12 and under, and “60” refers to the feet between bases in this division. This is Rockville’s third appearance in the World Series across different age groups.

Rockville won the state tournament in Fredericksburg, then finished second to a team from Florida in the Southeast Regional to earn its spot in the World Series, which includes 15 teams across six U.S. regions.

Rockville is 11-1 overall, and only gave up one hit in the state championship game. Manager Tom Fournier said the team leans on six solid arms — its ace is Jayden Thompson, who has been clocked at 76 mph from the division’s 48-foot mound, the equivalent of an upper 90s fastball from a professional distance (60 feet, 6 inches). Thompson has a formidable bat as well, and Fournier called him one of the best players in the region.

Lucas Lake, Hunter Luck, John Fournier and others have made key contributions on the mound at a level in which pitching depth is key because of pitch-count regulations. Some of the players play travel ball together as well, so Fournier said there’s some familiarity, and his group is deep at every position.