RTD sports columnist David Teel named Virginia's sportswriter of the year for a record 14th time

Richmond Times-Dispatch sports columnist David Teel was named the Virginia sportswriter of the year on Tuesday. It marks the 14th time he has received the honor.

The nod extends his own record. The second most-honored state sportswriter is the late Bill Millsaps, who won the honor 11 times.

The sportswriter and sportscaster of the year awards are given by the National Sports Media Association, and are voted on by state sports media who are members of the NSMA.

Times-Dispatch sportswriters Wayne Epps Jr. and Michael Phillips were also on this year's five-person ballot, as decided by an NSMA committee.

The state sportscaster of the year voting ended in a tie between two Richmond-area personalities: WTVR's Lane Casadonte and 910 The Fan's Wes McElroy. McElroy was also a Times-Dispatch columnist and sideline reporter for Virginia Tech football games. He left the business to pursue other opportunities in December.

This is Casadonte's second award and McElroy's third.