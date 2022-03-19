Running for love, family and cancer research: Richmond's Trevor Theunnissen will race in NYC Half Marathon Sunday in honor of late sister

Richmond resident Trevor Theunissen knows his sister, Kristen, will be looking down on him as he runs Sunday's New York City Half Marathon in her honor.

"I know she'd be proud of me, one of her big things in her last year of life was reaching out to others, especially children, who were going through cancer," Theunissen said Friday.

"She'd always talked about starting a foundation or a nonprofit to help kids with cancer. So hopefully, in a little way, this is my way to help. I'm super excited to be doing this for her."

Kristen, four years younger than her now 38-year-old brother, started developing headaches when she was 27 years old. She was working for an eye doctor at the time, who told her that her optic nerve was swollen, a troublesome medical sign often indicative of a serious condition such as a brain tumor or hemorrhage.

Further tests revealed a brain tumor that doctors initially thought was benign. But testing revealed Grade 4 Epithelioid Glioblastoma, the same terminal brain cancer that killed former U.S. Senators Ted Kennedy and John McCain.

"They rarely see it in young people, especially young women," Theunissen said. "Those two years where she was diagnosed and before she died ... It was tough. She had a whole life ahead of her before this terrible disease came."

Kristen, whose marital name is LaBauve, was before her diagnosis recently married with a 9-month-old infant son named Miles.

She died on March 10, 2019.

"We grew up pretty close together, went to the same school, had the same friends, ran in the same circles," Trevor said. "It was really important for me to find a way to honor her memory and also to give back for the cause."

Prior to beginning a 10-week training program for Sunday's race, the longest Theunissen had ever run was a high school 5K. His family lives in Malvern Gardens off W. Franklin St., and Theunissen typically runs down Monument Ave., going through VCU's campus and downtown then back up Cary St.

Theunissen had heard about the National Brain Tumor Society from a friend, and decided the organization was a fitting outlet for him to honor his sister's memory and contribute to the fight against cancer.

NBTS also provides a support system to those who've lost loved ones to brain cancer or are currently fighting the disease. Theunissen will run with a team on Sunday that is fundraising for the cause.

"To me this a long-lasting effort to honor my sister and help others who are going through the same thing," he said.

His mother, Jamie Theunissen, was diagnosed with ocular melanoma about a year-and-a-half after his sister passed. She has undergone treatment and radiation and is now cancer free.

After two of his closest loved ones were diagnosed with cancer, Theunissen turned to running as an outlet.

"I said 'This is a good opportunity for me to start running and focusing on my health.' It was sort of a natural thing, I've always enjoyed jogging," Theunissen said.

"And when my sister was diagnosed, it was really a stress relief for me, a good way to process the anxiety I was feeling. Especially after her passing, it was a way for me to process my grief, get out of the house, enjoy the weather and as a reminder that I can still run, I'm still here. ... It's been a good way for me to remember her, but also keep things in perspective."

NBTS has put together a team of runners from around the country to compete in and raise money through myriad races. Theunissen and his wife got engaged in New York, so the city has long held a special place in their hearts.

Between that allure and the frank realization that he should probably start with a half marathon before trying to take on a full one, Sunday's race became the perfect opportunity for Trevor to begin honoring his sister's memory and contributing to the fight against the disease that took her life.

He started working with NBTS with the goal of raising $5,000, and on Friday hit $6,600. His whole team running on Sunday has raised more than $100,000.

"It's been really great to see the outpouring, it's also been really touching," Theunissen said, adding that there are members of the team whose loved ones are currently battling brain cancer.

"It's been an incredible mix of support and people who have either gone through or are going through the same situation. It's really inspiring to hear their stories."