RVA Sports Awards honor runner D'Amato, paratriathlete Marston as athletes of the year

The heavy hitters of Richmond’s sporting scene were all out on Saturday night, celebrating the area’s best sporting moments and performances from the past year.

The Inaugural RVA Sports Awards, presented by Rosie’s, took place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in front of a sold-out crowd, and were broadcast live on CBS 6 as well.

The big awards, for the athletes of the year, were given to one athlete who has made national headlines, and another who is less recognizable but no less impactful.

The female winner was Keira D’Amato, the Midlothian mom and runner who recently set the record for fastest marathon by an American woman.

She finished the Houston Marathon in 2:19.12 in mid-January, but received the award for her work during the 2021 running season, when she broke the record in the 8K that was a part of the Richmond Marathon weekend, finishing in 24 minutes, 47 seconds.

The men’s winner was Sportable’s Chris Marston, who won the USA Paratriathlon National Championship. Marston beat out the Kickers’ Emiliano Terzaghi and former VCU hoops star Bones Hyland in fan voting to claim the honor.