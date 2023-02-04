Saturday night brought together an array of champions from across the area, a celebration of Richmond’s sporting scene and a reminder of the talent that emerges from the region.

The second RVA Sports Awards, hosted by Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, featured six awards voted on by fans and three previously announced honors, as well as performances, comedy and speeches.

Late Sports Backers employee Scott Schricker’s family accepted the Community Champion Award on his behalf. Shricker’s children, Erin and Michael, paid tribute to their father and all he did to keep the community active during his three decades with the group.

Another poignant moment came when the “Courage Story” award was presented to the Sportable Spokes youth wheelchair basketball team, which has been lauded regionally for its work making sports more accessible.

The night’s biggest awards went to some predictable names.

Highland Springs football coach Loren Johnson was named coach of the year. Johnson’s Springers have produced a local dynasty in recent years and claimed another state title in 2022.

The Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team was named team of the year. The Yellow Jackets won their first national title.

And the Richmond Flying Squirrels brought playoff baseball back to Richmond, which was named the moment of the year in local sports.

The male athlete of the year was Virginia Union running back Jada Byers, who rewrote the school’s record book en route to winning the Lanier Award as the state’s best small college football player.

The reveal of the female athlete of the year offered a slight surprise, with University of Richmond lacrosse and field hockey standout Lindsey Frank taking home the hardware and denying local runner Keira D’Amato back-to-back wins in the category. Frank, who plays both sports at a high level, was named first-team all conference in lacrosse last year.

Will Daniel was named the fan of the year, and Angel City FC was given the Power of Sport Award.

The evening was more than just a good time, as it raised money to support the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant Program Presented by the Richmond Association of Realtors.

Event organizers said more than 10,000 people cast ballots in the weeks leading up to the event.

