Saturday night brought together an array of champions from across the area, a celebration of Richmond’s sporting scene and a reminder of the talent that emerges from the region.
The second RVA Sports Awards, hosted by Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, featured six awards voted on by fans and three previously announced honors, as well as performances, comedy and speeches.
Late Sports Backers employee Scott Schricker’s family accepted the Community Champion Award on his behalf. Shricker’s children, Erin and Michael, paid tribute to their father and all he did to keep the community active during his three decades with the group.
Another poignant moment came when the “Courage Story” award was presented to the Sportable Spokes youth wheelchair basketball team, which has been lauded regionally for its work making sports more accessible.
The night’s biggest awards went to some predictable names.
Highland Springs football coach Loren Johnson was named coach of the year. Johnson’s Springers have produced a local dynasty in recent years and claimed another state title in 2022.
The Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team was named team of the year. The Yellow Jackets won their first national title.
And the Richmond Flying Squirrels brought playoff baseball back to Richmond, which was named the moment of the year in local sports.
The male athlete of the year was Virginia Union running back Jada Byers, who rewrote the school’s record book en route to winning the Lanier Award as the state’s best small college football player.
The reveal of the female athlete of the year offered a slight surprise, with University of Richmond lacrosse and field hockey standout Lindsey Frank taking home the hardware and denying local runner Keira D’Amato back-to-back wins in the category. Frank, who plays both sports at a high level, was named first-team all conference in lacrosse last year.
Will Daniel was named the fan of the year, and Angel City FC was given the Power of Sport Award.
The evening was more than just a good time, as it raised money to support the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant Program Presented by the Richmond Association of Realtors.
Event organizers said more than 10,000 people cast ballots in the weeks leading up to the event.
PHOTOS:Highland Springs dominates Maury 33-19 to win the state championship
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson gets doused in Gatorade after beating Maury in the state title game, one of three championships that area teams brought home this season.
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) carries the ball for a touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) celebrates his touchdown score with wide receiver Takye Heath (2) and Khristian Martin (12) during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury quarterback Mario Miller (0) looks to make a pass during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Malik Morrow (44) celebrates after his team stopped Maury during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Aziz Foster-Powell (3) carries the ball as Maury defensive back Syncere Hawkins (10) defends during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin (12) celebrates with wide receiver Kemuel Fountain (84) after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury defensive back Elijah Moss (19) breaks up a pass intended for Highland Springs player Noah Jenkins (24) during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) tries to make a catch as Maury defensive backs Davontae Floyd (2) and Trevon Cannon (15) defend during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson celebrates with his team after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson runs away from the gatorade bath after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin (12) looks to make a pass during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson poses for a picture with his team after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) gets hoisted after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Tkhi Alexander (70) celebrates his touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs players celebrate after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Darius Taylor (4) escorts running back Aziz Foster-Powell (3) to the endzone for a touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson tries to avoid the Gatorade bath after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) gets hoisted after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Aziz Foster-Powell (3) celebrates his touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) gets hoisted after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs players celebrate and dance after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) emrbaces one of his coaches after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) wipes tears as he celebrates after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Noah Jenkins (24) embraces Brennan Johnson (11) after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury defensive back Elijah Moss (19) breaks up a pass intended for Highland Springs player Noah Jenkins (24) during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Jakyre Henley (1) carries the ball as Maury wide receiver Davontae Floyd (2) and wide receiver Frederick Johnson (9) defend during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs defensive tackle Nick Jones (52) embraces wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) hauls in a catch during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Jakyre Henley (1) carries the ball during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Lance Nelson (9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the team's first points in the first quarter of a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) leads his team onto the field before a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury wide receiver Frederick Johnson (9) carries the ball as Highland Springs player Malik Morrow (44) and player Brennan Johnson (11) bring him down during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury wide receiver DavontaeFloyd (2) hauls in a pass as Highland Springs player Braylon Johnson (8) brings him down during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury wide receiver Joshua Powell (3) hauls in a touchdown pass as Highland Springs player Alim Foster-powell (25) defends hauls in during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Takye Heath (2) meets the other team captains for a coin toss before a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) carries the ball as Highland Springs player Takye Heath (2) brings him down during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Brennan Johnson (11) celebrates his interception int firs half of a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury wide receiver Joshua Powell (3) hauls in a touchdown pass as Highland Springs player Alim Foster-powell (25) defends hauls in during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Lance Nelson (9) returns an interception for a touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) carries the ball during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin (12) meets with is coach after being stopped on fourth down during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Takye Heath (2) lifts corner Alim Foster-powell's (25) chin after giving a touchdown to Maury wide receiver Joshua Powell (3) during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin (12) carries the ball during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) carries the ball as Highland Springs player Brennan Johnson (11) defends during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Lance Nelson (9) returns an interception for a touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Darius Taylor (4) brings down Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
