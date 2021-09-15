RVA Sports Awards soliciting nominations for inaugural event

The RVA Sports Awards, a new event celebrating the best of sports in the city, is opening up nominations for its first class of winners.

The nomination process will run through Dec. 1 at RVASportsAwards.com.

After the nominating period ends, voting will take place, with the winners announced at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Feb. 5, 2022.

Nomination categories are:

• Techno Branded Swag Female Athlete of the Year

• SouthState Male Athlete of the Year

• Synergy Technical Team of the Year

• Brown Distributing Coach of the Year

• Rebkee Moment of the Year

The nominations are open to all levels of sports, and include athletes competing in the Richmond region as well as those who are from the area.

“The Richmond Region is known for sports and full of champions,” J.C. Poma, Richmond Region Tourism’ Vice President of Community Relations, wrote in the announcement. “Sports helps build community pride and celebrates diversity. We can’t wait to honor those making a difference in our region at next year’s event. Please consider nominating an outstanding athlete, coach or moment today.”

— Michael Phillips