RVA Sports Awards taking nominations for second event, to be held in February

Nominations are now open for the second RVA Sports Awards, which will be held at the Altria Theater on Feb. 4, 2023.

Anybody can submit a nomination until Dec. 1 at the website: www.visitrichmondva.com/rva-sports-awards

This year's categories are:

• King’s Dominion Female Athlete of the Year

• SouthState Male Athlete of the Year

• Synergy Technical Team of the Year

• Brown Distributing Coach of the Year

• Rebkee Moment of the Year

• Techno Branded Swag Fan of the Year (New in 2023)

Three finalists will be announced in each category on Dec. 15.

The event will also include the Power of Sport Award presented by VCU Center for Sport Leadership, recognizing an athlete, coach, administrator or executive who uses sport as a vehicle to drive change. The national honor will highlight a sports figure who generates positive community impact, uplifts underserved residents, creates access through diversity and inclusion, and fights for social justice inside and outside the realm of competition.