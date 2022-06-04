 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RWGA City Amateur returns this week with strong course, talented field

20210611_SPO_RWGA_JW11

Kristine Rohrbaugh watches the flight of her ball as she teed off during her match against Joanne Kitusky in last year's event.

 JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH

The RWGA will stage its 94th City Amateur beginning Monday, with a full field of 80 golfers expected.

Salisbury Country Club will play host to the tournament on its Huguenot and Monacan courses. The two nine-hole designs will offer different challenges to the golfers.

“The course is in wonderful shape,” tournament director Cathy Plotkin said. “It’s just a great place to have this tournament.”

Monday’s qualifying round will set the 16-player field for the championship flight, which begins match play on Tuesday and leads to Friday’s championship match.

The competition should be strong, with seven past champions and 29 golfers who have an index of less than 20.

The tournament is one of the longest-running amateur events in the state and has been held every year since 1926, with the exception of 1944, 1945 and 2020.

Only one player won’t have to participate in Monday’s qualifying. That’s defending champion Kristine Rohrbaugh, who will begin Tuesday with the No. 1 seed in the championship flight.

