Scholar-Athlete of the Year finalists announced

Not only have Madison McConico of Thomas Dale and Jada Freeman of Atlee made their marks in track and field events locally and across the commonwealth, they also are national champions in the same indoors event: the triple jump.

McConico hopped, skipped and jumped 43 feet, 6 inches to win the Adidas Nationals event. Her jump is the third best in high school history nationwide.

Freeman won the New Balance Indoor meet with a jump of 41 feet, 11½ inches and became the fourth-best indoor triple jumper in Virginia history. Freeman also earned first-team All-Metro honors as a middle hitter in volleyball.

The two are representative of the athletic and academic success of the 20 finalists -- 10 boys and 10 girls – seeking to be awarded The Times-Dispatch /Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete of the of the Year program’s top scholarships.

The 20 were chosen by a nine-member panel representing The Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers from a pool of 93 seniors who were nominated by their school or were Scholar-Athlete of the Month winners.

The finalists will be honored at the Scholar-Athlete of the Year banquet and awards ceremony on June 6 at The Jefferson Hotel.

American women’s marathon record holder Keira D’Amato of Midlothian will be the guest speaker for the banquet, which will take the form of a conversation instead of formal remarks. D’Amato set the mark (2:19.12) in Houston in January. The previous record had stood since 2006.

A video presentation will recognize the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. It’s the federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex or gender in any educational institution that receives federal funding. Title IX has been successfully used to advance women’s sports.

Pandemic precautions darkened the banquet room for the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies. Winners were announced via video presentations.

Since 1992, when the Times-Dispatch/Sports Backers partnership began, more than 600 student-athletes have received more than $1.3 million in scholarships. All 20 of the finalists are guaranteed scholarship money.

For the fifth year, Sports Backers will present two need-based scholarships ($2,500 each). The memorial scholarships honor Raymond D. Patterson and Cheryl L. Oliver.

Each high school in the T-D’s primary circulation area was given the opportunity to nominate one senior girl and one senior boy for the award. Five seniors who were Scholar-Athletes of the Month were nominated as their school’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Finalists Claudia Disbrow of Glen Allen and Catherine Garrison of Maggie Walker are Scholar-Athletes of the Month and not year-end nominees.

Collegiate, Patrick Henry, Powhatan and Steward have a female and male finalist.

Deshawn Goodwyn, a high-scoring shooting guard at George Wythe, is the valedictorian at Franklin Military Academy.

Class 5 cross country champion Gabriella Garcia carries the highest GPA. Garcia, Logan Nuckols of Patrick Henry, Catherine Garrison of Maggie Walker and Reagan Gilman of Veritas are four finalists who were All-Metro first-team selections.

Noah Hartsoe, a lineman, is J.R. Tucker’s first first-team all-state player.

The finalists’ sports are far ranging, encompassing football, cross country and track, swimming, field hockey, lacrosse, tennis, soccer and volleyball.

The school nominees for Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be featured in a two-page presentation in The Times-Dispatch on June 5.