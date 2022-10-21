Scott Schricker, one of the first Sports Backers employees, dies at 55

One of Sports Backers' first employees, Scott Schricker, who helped oversee Richmond's biggest running events, died this week.

Mr. Schricker, who served as Chief Strategic Implementation Officer for the local group, died of pancreatic cancer at age 55.

Mr. Schricker joined Sports Backers in 1993, and helped shape the Richmond Marathon and Monument Avenue 10k, two of the city's signature events.

As Sports Backers has encouraged Richmonders to get outdoors and be active, Mr. Schricker helped lead the charge with a number of events designed to engage the community.

Mr. Schricker was a UVa graduate who worked at WVIR in Charlottesville and WTVR in Richmond, as well as a stint with the Richmond Braves baseball team.

His obituary described Mr. Schricker as known for "his kindness, hard work and keen sense of humor."

A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church on Monday, Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m. The family has requested donations be made to Sports Backers.